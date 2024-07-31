UK Bedroom Room Textiles Consumer Report 2024: Dunelm Holds The Highest Conversion Rate, Followed By Amazon - Focus On Pillows & Duvets, Covers, Blankets, Sheets, And Bedroom Accessories
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home category data The consumer: Bedroom room textiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK: Home Category Data, The Consumer - Bedroom textiles report offers a comprehensive insight into consumer attitudes in the UK Bedroom textiles market. The report focuses on five key subcategories: overall Bedroom textiles, Pillows & duvets, Covers, Blankets, Sheets, and Bedroom accessories. Consumer data is based on our 2023 UK bedroom textiles survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.
Key Highlights
Dunelm holds the highest conversion rate in the overall bedroom room textiles followed by Amazon 72.0% of respondents cited price as the reason for their purchase of bedroom room textiles 63.8% of shoppers agreed updating bedsheets is an easy way to refresh the look and feel of the bedroom
Reasons to Buy
Identify the demographic profile of shoppers within each subcategory, allowing you to better target ranges. Understand how drivers of purchase, such as range, price and quality, vary in importance among different demographics in order to maximise sales potential among target audiences. Discover how channel usage for researching and purchasing is changing, to help target investment into growing areas.
Key Topics Covered:
Consumer penetration by subcategory Drivers of purchase Replacement cycle Retailer use Retailer profiles Retailer drivers Retailer improvements Channel use Research prior to purchase Category-specific questions Methodology and contacts
Key Data
Reasons for making a purchase of respective sub-categories The conversion rate for leading retailers taken from those that visited each retailer and those that used each retailer for bedroom textiles The percentage of consumers using each retailer for the various subcategories The percentage of shoppers in each group who have bought at least one bedroom textiles item at each retailer over the past year, split by demographic. Drivers of retailer choice
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Dunelm Amazon ASDA Tesco B&M Primark IKEA Marks & Spencer Argos Home Bargains
For more information about this report visit
