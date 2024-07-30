Pool Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COVINGTON, La., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq/GSM:POOL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 29, 2024, to holders of record on August 15, 2024.



POOLCORP is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 445 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information, please visit

