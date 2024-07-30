Ukraine Invites Wang Yi To See Consequences Of Russian Aggression Personally

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has invited Chinese Foreign Wang Yi to pay a visit to see firsthand the consequences of Russia's aggression and hold deeper bilateral talks.

Foreign spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi said this at a briefing, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Yes, we invited him, and it was not just a protocol invitation, which is usually made during any visit, but a“real invitation”. We are ready to welcome Minister Wang Yi to Ukraine so that he can see with his own eyes the consequences of Russian aggression against our country and to have deeper bilateral conversations with him on a number of regional and bilateral issues,” Tykhyi said.



The spokesperson noted that the dialogue between Ukraine and China will continue, and the Chinese side was interested in the proposal.

Last week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba paid a three-day working visit to Beijing at the invitation of the Chinese side to discuss bilateral relations between Ukraine and China, as well as international efforts to stop Russian aggression against Ukraine.

According to Kuleba, his Chinese counterpart agreed that we need a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine, not an illusion of it.