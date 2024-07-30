Flagshipkansas.Tech's Ad Astra Summit To Award Tech-Related Innovation In Community, Business, And Education, Headlined By Bill Nye

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The awards will be presented prior to a moderated chat with science educator Bill Nye.

WICHITA, Kan., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a nonprofit helping propel the forward in Kansas, FlagshipKansas is set to celebrate excellence and innovation in the Kansas tech industry at its third annual Ad Astra Summit . The awards will be presented at the Hyatt Regency Wichita on October 2, prior to the moderated chat with engineer, comedian, inventor, and science educator Bill Nye. Nominations are being accepted through September 5 for the following categories:

Steve & Janet Wozniak Kansas Teacher of the Year

Honors educators driving technological innovation, literacy, and diversity in Kansas classrooms. The Wozniaks also award the recipient with $1,666. The amount is a nod to the $666 purchase price of the first Apple computer.

Tech Student of the Year (K-12)

Recognizes an exceptional Kansas K-12 student excelling and innovating in tech-related fields.

Tech Student of the Year (College)

Recognizes an exceptional Kansas college student excelling and innovating in tech-related fields.

Tech Startup of the Year

Honors innovative, disruptive, and rapidly growing tech startups in Kansas.

Tech Visionary of the Year

Honors individuals or organizations driving significant innovation and transformation in Kansas.

Tech Community Innovator of the Year

Recognizes those leveraging technology for social and community development in Kansas.

To learn more about the guidelines and submit a nomination, visit adastrasummit/awards .

About the Ad Astra Technology Summit

The annual Ad Astra Technology Summit is set to return for its third year in Wichita, Kan., on October 2. The summit aims to bring together industry leaders, startup entrepreneurs, government officials, and educators to explore and address current technology issues in various informative sessions. To accommodate a growing number of attendees, it will be hosted at the Hyatt Regency Wichita.

FlagshipKansas is set to host science educator Bill Nye, aka "the Science Guy," in a moderated chat. An awards ceremony preceding the chat will highlight leaders and innovators in Kansas tech.

"This summit is important. After all, technologies derive from science," said Nye, host of the popular '90s children's show "Bill Nye the Science Guy." "Tech hubs concentrate engineers and scientists to identify big problems and build business to find solutions to them. The Ad Astra Tech Summit is exciting. I'm looking forward to being part of it this year."

Summit tickets will include the chat with Nye along with breakout sessions on tech education, digital skills development, and workforce issues along with AI, industry, and new/startup business enablement. Teachers will also be eligible for one full graduate credit hour issued through WSU.

"The impact of science education, tech companies, start-ups, and investors is one that requires us to mash up different points-of-view. Exploring its possibilities and potential should be something every entrepreneur, industry leader, investor, and tech educator eagerly anticipates," said Troy Tabor, Director of the Wichita State University Center for Entrepreneurship.

Tickets for the summit and the separate moderated chat event are now on sale, starting at $50, with options for sponsorships that include opportunities for a VIP Meet & Greet with Nye. In addition, scholarships for teachers and group discounts are available.

For more information on the Ad Astra Technology Summit and to purchase tickets, please visit adastrasummit .

About FlagshipKansas

FlagshipKansas is a nonprofit organization that brings together Kansas technology companies to shine a light on the depth of skill, ingenuity, and innovation running through our cities and communities. Current goals include raising awareness, attracting and retaining technology talent, and supporting technology workforce training and education. Learn more at flagshipkansas .

SOURCE FlagshipKansas