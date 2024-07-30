KPMG Recognized As A Leader In Asia/Pacific Sustainability/ESG Program Management Services

(MENAFN- 3BL) KPMG has been recognized as a leader, in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Sustainability/ESG Program Management Services 2024 Vendor Assessment.

The report states,“KPMG possesses one of the strongest adjacent digital tools in the market. Its wide range of software offering to supplement its services engagements has empowered KPMG clients even after the services' engagement has ended. In Asia/Pacific, there were customer case studies of this as well.” Adding“KPMG was recognized by its Asia/Pacific clients for its industry-specific expertise and ability to provide personal, localized assistance, with clients highlighting that KPMG has the human capital to have a representative walk into their office the next day to sort out an issue.”

We are proud of the commitment our network of firms has demonstrated in building a leading ESG team focused on helping clients harness the power of ESG to transform their business. KPMG's wide range of holistic ESG solutions and services are designed to help organizations turn their ESG ambitions into action. Through industry-leading expertise, data-driven technology and global alliances, our experience across critical ESG issues means our professionals are equipped to assist clients in executing against their plans.

The report concludes,“KPMG has proven capability in handling starter-in-ESG issues, such as assessing organizational ESG maturity, strategy, performance monitoring, and business transformation among Asia/Pacific services organizations, such as learning institutions, telecom services providers, and banking and finance institutions. KPMG's ESG digital tools portfolio will also be useful for companies in a mature stage of sustainability/ESG adoption looking to advance to the next sustainability maturity stage.”

KPMG firms bring the power of their network to help clients enable their strategy by harnessing the Connected. Powered. Trusted. Elevate. set of technology solutions to enable enterprise and functional transformation, laser focused on value creation and the delivery of differentiated customer experiences. We believe that our approach, offerings and commitment to clients set us apart.

