(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Retail Store Printer - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Retail Store Printer Market Study looks at five categories of printers relative to those utilized in the retail and hospitality store environment:



POS Register Receipts - this is inclusive of many different types including thermal, impact, slip-only, dual station, multi-station and inkjet, though the vast majority in use in this application are thermal.

Mobile/Tablet POS Receipt - These would be printers that work in conjunction with mobile POS either in the form of a handheld or tablet, but not directly integrated into the device like you can see in some handheld payment devices.

SCO/Kiosk Receipts - These are typically thermal receipts used either in self-checkout systems or kiosks, but not mechanisms, but complete units.

In-House Food Preparation - An in-house food preparation printer is a printer that prints labels for food items that are prepared in-house. These labels can include information such as the name of the dish, the date it was prepared, and any other relevant information. They are used to help keep track of inventory and ensure that food is being prepared safely and efficiently. Some printers can also print custom labels with logos or other branding information. Label Receipts - This would be a device that prints labels to facilitate different processes in the food industry, retail stores, and other businesses. It generates adhesive labels with specific information, which can be attached to bags, cups, or other items for identification, tracking, or organization purposes.

This product is ideal for POS Hardware and Software companies, software solutions at the store level, and potential investors who have interest in the retail store printer market. It can be used for due diligence and competitive intelligence purposes

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION



Management Summary

Retail Segment Definitions Used Printer Definitions Used

TRENDS, DRIVERS & BARRIERS

SUMMARY BY PRINTER MANUFACTURER



Bixolon

Brother

Citizen Systems

Custom S.P.A.

Diebold Nixdorf

Epson

NCR

Seiko

Sewoo

SNBC

Star Micronics

Sunmi

Toshiba

Transact

Woosim Zebra Technologies

MARKET SHARE BY PRINTER TYPE



North America POS Register Receipt Share

North America Mobile/Tablet Receipt Share

North America Self-Service Receipt Share

North America Label Receipt Share North America In-House Food Preparation Share

SHIPMENTS AND INSTALLED BASE PROJECTIONS



North America Printer Installed Base by Type North America Printer Shipments by Type

HARDWARE IT SPEND ESTIMATES North American Printer Shipment Value Methodology



North American Printer Shipment Value - Chart North American Printer Shipment Value - Table

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900