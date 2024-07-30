North American Retail Store Printer Market Report 2024: Focus On POS Register Receipts, Mobile/Tablet POS Receipt, SCO/Kiosk Receipts, In-House Food Preparation And Label Receipts
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Retail Store Printer market - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American Retail Store Printer Market Study looks at five categories of printers relative to those utilized in the retail and hospitality store environment:
POS Register Receipts - this is inclusive of many different types including thermal, impact, slip-only, dual station, multi-station and inkjet, though the vast majority in use in this application are thermal. Mobile/Tablet POS Receipt - These would be printers that work in conjunction with mobile POS either in the form of a handheld or tablet, but not directly integrated into the device like you can see in some handheld payment devices. SCO/Kiosk Receipts - These are typically thermal receipts used either in self-checkout systems or kiosks, but not mechanisms, but complete units. In-House Food Preparation - An in-house food preparation printer is a printer that prints labels for food items that are prepared in-house. These labels can include information such as the name of the dish, the date it was prepared, and any other relevant information. They are used to help keep track of inventory and ensure that food is being prepared safely and efficiently. Some printers can also print custom labels with logos or other branding information. Label Receipts - This would be a device that prints labels to facilitate different processes in the food industry, retail stores, and other businesses. It generates adhesive labels with specific information, which can be attached to bags, cups, or other items for identification, tracking, or organization purposes.
This product is ideal for POS Hardware and Software companies, software solutions at the store level, and potential investors who have interest in the retail store printer market. It can be used for due diligence and competitive intelligence purposes
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
Management Summary Retail Segment Definitions Used Printer Definitions Used
TRENDS, DRIVERS & BARRIERS
SUMMARY BY PRINTER MANUFACTURER
Bixolon Brother Citizen Systems Custom S.P.A. Diebold Nixdorf Epson NCR Seiko Sewoo SNBC Star Micronics Sunmi Toshiba Transact Woosim Zebra Technologies
MARKET SHARE BY PRINTER TYPE
North America POS Register Receipt Share North America Mobile/Tablet Receipt Share North America Self-Service Receipt Share North America Label Receipt Share North America In-House Food Preparation Share
SHIPMENTS AND INSTALLED BASE PROJECTIONS
North America Printer Installed Base by Type North America Printer Shipments by Type
HARDWARE IT SPEND ESTIMATES North American Printer Shipment Value Methodology
North American Printer Shipment Value - Chart North American Printer Shipment Value - Table
