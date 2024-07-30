عربي


13 Dead In Israeli Shelling In Central Gaza Strip


7/30/2024 9:26:06 AM

Gaza Strip, July 30 (Petra) -- Thirteen Palestinians were killed Tuesday in Israeli shelling in the Central Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.
They said 12 people died in bombardment in Breij refugee camp and one in Deir Al Balah.

