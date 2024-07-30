13 Dead In Israeli Shelling In Central Gaza Strip

Gaza Strip, July 30 (Petra) -- Thirteen Palestinians were killed Tuesday in Israeli shelling in the Central Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.They said 12 people died in bombardment in Breij refugee camp and one in Deir Al Balah.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.