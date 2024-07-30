Landslides in southern India kill more than 24

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, officials reported that at least 24 people were killed due to massive landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala. The landslides, which occurred during the night between Monday and Tuesday, have caused significant devastation in the Wayanad district, where a large-scale search and rescue operation is currently underway. Hundreds of individuals are feared to be trapped under the debris, complicating the rescue efforts and increasing the urgency of the response.



The Kerala Chief Minister's Office confirmed the tragic death toll of 24 people resulting from the landslides. In response to the disaster, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sadness over the incident and assured that rescue operations are actively being conducted to assist those affected. Modi also mentioned that he had communicated with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, offering full support from the central government to address the emergency.



Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed that rescue operations in Wayanad be coordinated with utmost efficiency to manage the situation following the devastating landslide. The state has been experiencing heavy monsoon rains recently, which likely contributed to the occurrence and severity of the landslides. The ongoing heavy rains have intensified the challenges faced by rescue teams as they work to reach and assist those impacted by the disaster.

