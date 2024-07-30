Analysts Laud SAS' Innovation In AI, Marketing, Risk And Fraud Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Investment by SAS drives accolades in multiple reports from top analyst firms

CARY, N.C., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When choosing new technologies like generative AI (GenAI) or selecting vendors for mission-critical functions like managing risk, improving marketing and customer loyalty, and fighting fraud and crimes, organizations often seek the advice of top analyst firms.

And these top firms once again have recognized SAS and its technologies as leaders in important business and areas.

"These latest analyst reports show that choosing SAS is a very low-risk and high-reward move for any organization."

Top industry analyst firms have once again have recognized SAS as a leader in key business and technology areas.

For more SAS rankings in analyst reports, see Analyst Viewpoints at SAS/analystviews .

Among the most recent analyst accolades for SAS are:

AI and Analytics

Gartner ®

Magic QuadrantTM

for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms – SAS®

Viya® was recognized; this is the ninth consecutive time SAS was named a Leader in this Magic Quadrant (June 2024)

Customer Intelligence



The

Forrester Wave TM : Customer Analytics Technologies – SAS named a Leader (June 2024) The Forrester Wave: Real-Time Interaction Management – SAS named a Leader (February 2024)

Risk Management



Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® for Credit Risk Management - Trading Book – SAS named a Leader (June 2024)

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Credit Risk Management - Banking Book – SAS named a Leader (June 2024)

Chartis STORM50: Retail Finance Analytics50

– SAS earned the No. 1 overall ranking (June 2024)

Chartis STORM50: Quant Tech50 – SAS ranked No. 4 out of 50 vendors (June 2024) Chartis STORM50: Insurance Analytics50 – SAS ranked No. 5 out of 50 vendors (June 2024)

Fraud and Financial Crimes



The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Fraud Management Solutions – SAS named a Leader (June 2024)

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Adverse Media Monitoring Solutions – SAS named a Leader (May 2024) Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Name and Transaction Screening Solutions – SAS named a Leader (May 2024)

SAS remains steadfast in its commitment to investing in the latest data and AI technologies to help its customers succeed. In April, for example, SAS announced new GenAI capabilities for SAS

Viya, its cloud-native data and AI platform. And in June, SAS rolled out additional GenAI tools in its lead marketing technology solution, SAS Customer Intelligence 360.

"For decades, SAS has focused on helping our customers transform huge amounts of data into better business decisions and value," said SAS CEO Jim Goodnight.

"And we've baked our passion for analytics, data and AI into SAS software solutions, which help our customers better serve their customers, fight fraud and manage risk. These latest analyst reports not only highlight SAS' leadership in important business areas, but also show that choosing SAS is a very low-risk and high-reward move for any organization."

