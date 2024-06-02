Oldham, Li & Nie Relaunches Popular Freewill Programme In Hong Kong To Celebrate The Launch Of Its Pioneering Elder Law Practice

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 June 2024 - To celebrate the inauguration of its groundbreaking Elder Law Practice (the first of its kind in Hong Kong), Oldham, Li & Nie ("OLN") is proud to relaunch its hugely popular FreeWill initiative, an opportunity for Hong Kongers to have their wills prepared for a nominal donation to a registered charity. FreeWill was the first of its kind in Hong Kong when it was first launched in 2011. For one month starting 3 June 2024, OLN is happy to prepare and witness the signing of a simple, professionally drafted will for any donor who contributes HK$2,900 to Child Welfare Scheme, a registered charity in Hong Kong.



"We are delighted to reintroduce our FreeWill programme to all Hong Kongers. We believe every adult should, at a minimum, write a simple will to leave their assets to the beneficiaries of their choosing, i.e., beneficiaries they have chosen of their own free will. Many people think they don't need a will, put off signing a will and/or do not review their wills on a regular basis. Others believe a will costs too much to prepare and somehow matters will sort themselves out. Our FreeWill programme makes it easy to complete a will, while giving back by helping a longstanding, Hong Kong registered charity. OLN has selected Child Welfare Scheme as the first charity to benefit from the FreeWill programme relaunch. This Hong Kong registered charity works with grassroots NGOs in Nepal to provide education, health care and social opportunities to children, and young people in their communities." said Helena Hu, Co-head of OLN's Elder Law Practice Group.



"We also hope that the FreeWill programme will promote the critical importance of estate planning.", said Gordon Oldham, OLN's Senior Partner and Co-head of the Elder Law Practice Group. "The purpose is to help adults of all ages recognize the often complex issues that arise in estate planning – a will not only simplifies the probate process and protects loved ones but can help to crystallise one's life goals and desired legacies."



Douglas Maclagan, Child Welfare Scheme's Founder stated, " Our charity and its programmes focusing on children and young people would like to thank Oldham, Li & Nie for its continuous support and philanthropic acts. We were the first charity to benefit from the FreeWill initiative in 2011 and we are humbled by this opportunity to again be part of the FreeWill programme at its relaunch. We wish Oldham, Li & Nie much success as pioneers of an Elder Law Practice in Hong Kong. "



The FreeWill programme will commence 3 June 2024 and run for one calendar month. 100% of the proceeds from the FreeWill programme will benefit Child Welfare Scheme. Other Hong Kong charities have been identified to partner with OLN as future editions of FreeWill are rolled out.



