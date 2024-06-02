Clooney Foundation For Justice Seeks Prosecution For Russian Propagandists
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The lawyers of the foundation of the American actor George Clooney and his wife Amal "For Justice" want to prosecute Russian propagandists who call for war against Ukraine and genocide of Ukrainians.
The Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak , reported this on social media, Ukrinform saw.
“The Foundation of American actor George Clooney and his wife Amal 'For Justice' is seeking criminal prosecution of russian propagandists in Europe. This is very important. The McFaul-Yermak Sanctions Group has been working with our partners for a long time to ensure that russian propagandists who are equally guilty of inciting hatred and promoting russia's war against Ukraine are sanctioned,” Yermak wrote. Read also:
Russian propagandists
sharing fakes about Ukraine's alleged role in attempted assassination of Slovak
Certain success has already been achieved in this regard, he added.
Yermak said that he and Amal Clooney discussed the issue of holding Russian perpetrators accountable for abducting Ukrainian children. The parties also separately touched upon propaganda pundits.
"Now the lawyers of the Clooney Foundation want to bring to justice Russian propagandists who call for war against Ukraine and the genocide of Ukrainians. Many propagandists from the Russian Federation still own real estate in Europe, which they promise to 'destroy', just like Ukraine. Those propagandists are responsible for the genocide of Ukrainians. And they will be held to account," Yermak noted. Read also:
Yermak, Amal Clooney
discuss holding Russia accountable for crimes against Ukrainian children
As reported, last October the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ) filed three submissions with the German Federal Prosecutor's Office calling for an investigation of Russian crimes committed in Ukraine.
MENAFN02062024000193011044ID1108287176
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.