Jordan Condemns Israel's Attempt To Label UNRWA As 'Terrorist' Organisation

Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 7:37 PM

The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Saturday condemned an attempt by the Israeli Knesset to label the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) as a organisation, strip its immunity and criminalise its activities, Petra news agency reported.

"Israel's continued attempts to kill and assassinate and target its symbolism that underlines the right of Palestinian refugees to return and compensation in accordance with international law, are illegitimate, illegal and void and are a violation of international law and the obligations of Israel, the occupying power," the Ministry's official spokesman Sufyan Al-Qudah said.

He urged the international community to act promptly and urgently to provide protection to the Palestinian people and United Nations organisations and relief agencies that seek to alleviate the impact of ongoing Israeli attacks on the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem.

Al-Qudah stressed the refugee agency's mandate that was granted by the world body, and called on the international community to continue supporting the agency in order to continue its "indispensable" role of providing vital services to Palestinian refugees.

