Massive Bio and Mika health Combine AI and Next-Generation Sequencing Biomarker Testing to Empower Cancer Patients

Massive Bio and Mika Combine AI and Next-Generation Sequencing Biomarker Testing to Empower Cancer Patients

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Massive Bio , a renowned leader in AI-driven oncology solutions and Mika Health , the premier oncology digital therapeutic platform, today announced a partnership to significantly expand patient access to psycho oncology services, next-generation sequencing (NGS) biomarker testing, and clinical trials.This collaboration will expand free patient access to Mika's Digital Therapeutic to treat oncology specific fatigue, anxiety and depression as well as accelerate early access to the right on-market or investigative treatment and appropriate testing at the right time through Massive Bio's platform.“Patients who are waiting to find and access a clinical trial or on-market treatment that is effective in treating their cancer face tremendous challenges in their physical and mental health. Comprehensive NGS biomarker testing can greatly reduce that wait time by identifying targeted therapies for which they are eligible but is grossly under-utilized,” said Dr. Gandolf Finke CEO and Founder of Mika Health.“We're thrilled to partner with Massive Bio to help more patients have more treatment options faster through improved access to genomic testing and matching to clinical trials that could save their lives - and to improve their experiences as they search for and access those treatments.”The partnership is two-way. Patients receiving treatment on Mika's personalized oncology Digital Therapeutic will have the ability to opt into Massive Bio's AI-enabled clinical trial matching and NGS biomarker testing eligibility engine. Additionally, Massive Bio will make available Mika's Digital Therapy to their cancer patient registry of hundreds of thousands of patients, expanding free access to digital psycho oncology services to treat fatigue, anxiety, and depression, a prevalent concern among those waiting to find the right treatments.Dr. Selin Kurnaz, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Massive Bio, remarked "Our partnership marks a significant leap towards global personalized cancer care at a time when too many patients are struggling to find effective treatments. By combining our AI expertise with Mika Health's comprehensive Digital Therapy, we can significantly enhance cancer patient outcomes and experiences with the expanded access to innovative therapies and direly needed patient support. This collaboration not only addresses the immediate needs of patients but also bridges critical gaps in mental and physical health care during their treatment journey."Mark Slaughter, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer at Mika Health, added, "As cancer treatments become more sophisticated and personalized, patients are increasingly unable to identify and access the targeted therapy and psycho-oncological support they need. By combining forces with Massive Bio, Mika Health aims to close the access gap, raise the pervasiveness of standard of care quality, and accelerate time to the right treatment for patients.”Mika Health's digital therapeutic supports patients through AI-powered personalized psychotherapy, symptom management, side effect interception, and educational resources. By leveraging data-driven insights, the app helps patients manage their cancer journey more effectively at home, and prepares them for consultations and enhancing communication with healthcare providers. This comprehensive approach reduces cancer-related distress and improves overall patient well-being, making it an invaluable tool for both patients and healthcare professionals.Massive Bio's advanced AI technology streamlines the clinical trial enrollment process, providing hundreds of thousands of patients with more opportunities to participate in groundbreaking treatments. With over 14,000 actively recruiting interventional clinical trials, Massive Bio ensures that patients have access to the most current and relevant trials for their specific conditions. This partnership will enhance patient matching efficiency, reduce manual effort, and ultimately improve treatment options and outcomes for cancer patients.Despite evidence that NGS biomarker testing dictates survivorship, in the United States and Europe, evidence of its underutilization is well-documented. For example, less than 50% of lung cancer patients for whom the testing is a standard of care receive it.1 The collaboration between Massive Bio and Mika Health will also benefit the research both companies are performing with pharmaceutical companies and patient advocacy groups, by providing real-world data and insights into patient experiences and treatment outcomes. This data can inform the development of new therapies, improve patient support services and access, and improve clinical trial design, ultimately leading to more effective cancer treatments and better patient care.Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, MD MSEd, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Massive Bio, emphasized, "Integrating Mika Health's digital therapy with our AI system will empower both patients and oncologists with support that patients desperately need as they seek personalized and accessible treatments. This collaboration also expands awareness and utilization of biomarker and genomic testing when appropriate, optimizing chances of identifying effective therapies and clinical trials, benefiting all stakeholders involved in cancer care”.About Massive Bio:Massive Bio's vision is to cover entire Pharma value chain with disruptive solutions to improve entire ecosystem from drug development to commercialization. Massive Bio is a unique tech-enabled big data platform with multiple use cases - addressing all friction points in end-to-end patient journey, enabling access to advanced treatment options for patients and optimizing drug commercialization for pharma. Utilizing AI to enhance equitable access and precision targeting for clinical trial matching, drug matching, and drug development, Massive Bio is committed to breaking down barriers in clinical trial enrollment, fostering value-based oncology decisions, and facilitating data-driven cancer treatment. Serving over four dozen pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and hospital networks, Massive Bio has earned recognition from the National Cancer Institute with an SBIR contract, and it is founding member of CancerX Moonshot. Founded in 2015 by a team of clinical, technology, and M&A executives, Massive Bio boasts a global presence with nearly 100 people across 12 countries. For further details, please visit , , or interact with us on our social media channels.About the Mika HealthMika is an app-based platform aimed at providing targeted and comprehensive support to people with cancer using digital technology. Through scientifically proven methods and techniques of therapy management, the Digital Therapeutics (DTx) helps patients to actively participate in their treatment and regain more quality of life - with daily symptom monitoring, psychologically oriented coaching courses, and AI-supported, personalized recommendations. To achieve this, Mika combines innovative machine learning technologies with a multimedia knowledge database of rigorously verified content, such as nutritional tips, exercise routines, or mindfulness training.Fosanis, the Digital Health company behind Mika, was founded in Berlin in 2017 by Dr. Gandolf Finke and Dr. Jan Simon Raue and completed a Series-A financing round of more than 10 million euros in 2022. After tens of thousands of patients in Germany and the UK have already used the free DTx platform alongside their cancer therapy, the fifty-strong team of experts continues to expand its growth in the global HealthTech market. More information atMedia Contacts:Mika Health/ Fosanis GmbHShira Derasmo+1 917 280 2497...Justus Meyer+49 177 2908232...th1 Robert NJ, et al. Biomarker tissue journey among patients (pts) with untreated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) in the U.S. Oncology Network community practices. ASCO 2021 Meeting Abstract. Available online at: . 