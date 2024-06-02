Jordan Participates In Palestinian Affairs Supervisors Conference In Cairo

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) - Jordan participated in the meetings of the 111th session of Supervisors on Palestinian Affairs in the Host Arab Countries Conference, which was held at Arab League's headquarters in Cairo.In a statement on Sunday, Department of Palestinian Affairs (DPA) said the was attended by Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).Speaking at the session, DPA Director-General, Rafiq Khirfan, affirmed Jordan's continued "firm" support for the right of the brotherly Palestinian people to establish their independent and sovereign state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with occupied Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of the two-state solution.Khirfan referred to the affirmation of His Majesty King Abdullah II during his speech in 33rd Arab Summit to adhere to the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and support Gaza in this difficult tragedy.In this regard, Khirfan referred to His Majesty's call for the international community to assume its responsibility to stop the war on Gaza, affirming Jordan's adherence to its protection of Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites based on the Hashemite custodianship, and deeming the Palestinian cause as the first Arab issue and the key to peace in the region.Khirfan welcomed recognition of the Palestinian state by Norway, Ireland, Spain and Slovenia, and its positive impact on the two-state solution.Additionally, he stressed the importance of UNRWA's role in providing services in its operation areas, which is "irreplaceable," especially in Gaza.Khirfa also rejected the decision of the Israeli occupation authorities to evacuate UNRWA buildings in occupied Jerusalem.