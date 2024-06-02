Today’s market comment on behalf of Michael Brown Senior Research Strategist at Pepperstone

(MENAFN- Your Mind ) 31st May 2024





This afternoon’s core PCE figures will come as further welcome relief to the FOMC, with the slowest monthly rise this year helping to further cement the bumpy disinflationary path on which the US economy continues to tread. However, as one swallow doesn’t make a summer, one promising PCE print shan’t provide policymakers with the requisite ‘confidence’ that they continue to seek in order to deliver the first rate cut, which remains likely in early-autumn, providing that data continues to show price pressures cooling over coming quarters.





