Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market To Surpass USD 201.91 Billion With Highest CAGR Of 6.19% By 2031

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The Ambulatory Surgical Centers is poised for significant growth, fueled by a confluence of factors including increasing chronic diseases, growing surgical demand, and a shift towards cost-effective outpatient procedures. This trend is propelling the adoption of ASCs by patients and healthcare providers alike.

The Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market was valued at USD 124.87 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach a staggering USD 201.91 Billion by 2031. This translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.19% throughout the forecast period.

Download Free Sample Report of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market @

The growth of the ASC market is driven by several compelling forces:

Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases: The prevalence of chronic conditions like diabetes, kidney disease, and neurodegenerative disorders is steadily increasing. This necessitates more surgical procedures, fueling the demand for ASCs.Growing Demand for Surgeries: The overall number of surgeries performed is on the rise due to an aging population and advancements in surgical techniques. ASCs cater well to minimally invasive procedures, further boosting their appeal.Shift Towards Ambulatory Surgery Centers: Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly opting for ASCs due to their cost-effectiveness, convenience, and faster recovery times compared to traditional hospital settings.New Product Launches and Strategic Initiatives: Market players are actively launching new products and undertaking strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. This fosters innovation and drives market expansion.

For example, in January 2021, HST Pathways launched a membership program specifically designed for ASCs, offering them bundled services and flexibility to customize their needs. Such tailored solutions enhance the attractiveness of ASCs for patients, contributing to market growth.

Furthermore, collaborations like the joint venture between Effingham Ambulatory Surgery Center and healthcare providers in November 2021 demonstrate a commitment to improving patient care through innovative programs. These initiatives further solidify the position of ASCs within the healthcare landscape.

Market Analysis

The cost-effectiveness of procedures performed at ASCs is a significant driver of market growth. Studies have shown that healthcare expenditure in ASCs is considerably lower compared to hospitals. This factor, coupled with the growing geriatric population requiring surgeries, fuels market expansion.

According to a report by the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, the availability and utilization of ASCs have led to a significant reduction in annual healthcare costs in the United States. This highlights the positive impact of ASCs on healthcare affordability and accessibility.

In July 2022, Southeastern Spine Institute , an ASC affiliated with USPI, launched its robotic-assisted surgery program utilizing a robotic system for total knee replacements. This demonstrates the integration of advanced technologies within ASCs.

In July 2022, Centura Mercury Hospital partnered with USPI to construct a new ASC in Colorado. This collaboration highlights the growing focus on expanding access to high-quality outpatient surgical care through ASCs.

List of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Companies Profiled in Report:

(To view Full list of companies, Ask for Sample Report)



CHSPSC LLC.

Advanced Data Systems Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Edward-Elmhurst Health

Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG

Envision Healthcare Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

Healthway Medical Group

McKesson Corporation

Medical Information Technology Inc.

NextGen Healthcare

Nexus Day Surgery Centre

Pediatrix Medical Group

Philips Healthcare

Prospect Medical Holdings Inc.

SurgCenter

Surgery Partners

Surgical Information Systems

TH Medical UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @

Orthopedics Segment Leads the Market

The Orthopedics segment is expected to dominate the ASC market throughout the forecast period. This dominance stems from the rising prevalence of orthopedic conditions and strategic initiatives by market players. The volume of knee and hip replacement surgeries has witnessed a significant increase, positively impacting the growth of this segment.

For instance, a report from the Canadian Institute of Health Information highlights a surge in hip and knee replacement procedures performed in recent years. Similar trends are observed in other countries like the United Kingdom. This high volume of orthopedic surgeries translates into a substantial demand for specialized facilities like ASCs, propelling segment growth.

North America Takes Dominant Position

North America is expected to hold a significant share of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market throughout the forecast period.

The growing burden of chronic diseases across North American countries, such as diabetes and kidney disease, fuels the demand for surgical procedures and ultimately, ASC services. Healthcare systems in North America are increasingly emphasizing cost-effective healthcare solutions. ASCs, with their lower costs compared to hospitals, cater to this growing need, driving market expansion.

Collaborations and acquisitions among key players in North America are fostering innovation and expansion within the ASC market. For instance, in March 2021, Ascension partnered with Regent Surgical Health to develop and operate ASCs across various communities, providing convenient access to patients. Similarly, USPI's acquisition of Compass Surgical Partners in October 2021 strengthened its presence in the market.

Effective Key Takeaways from the Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Study



Gain a comprehensive understanding of the growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the ASC market.

Explore detailed analysis of market segments based on specialty (orthopedics, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, etc.) and type of surgery (minimally invasive, open surgery).

Identify the leading segments and factors influencing their growth trajectory.

Gain insights into the impact of geopolitical events and economic slowdowns on the market. Access key regional trends and identify dominant players in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Check Discount on This Report @

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Impact Analysis (COVID-19, Ukraine- Russia war, Ongoing Recession on Major Economies)

Chapter 5 Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 6 Porter's 5 forces model

Chapter 7 PEST Analysis

Chapter 8 Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segmentation, By Application

Chapter 9 Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segmentation, By Ownership

Chapter 10 Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segmentation, By Center Type

Chapter 11 Regional Analysis

Chapter 12 Company profile

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 14 Use Case and Best Practices

Chapter 15 Conclusion

Continued...

About US:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)