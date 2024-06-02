Ambulatory EHR Market Projected To Reach USD 9.7 Billion By 2031, Driven By 6.3% CAGR And Rising Adoption In Developed Economies

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)
The Ambulatory EHR market was valued at USD 6 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 9.7 Billion by 2031, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% throughout the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the rising adoption of EHR solutions in developed economies.
The ambulatory EHR market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, fueled by a confluence of factors. These include the increasing adoption of EHR solutions in developed markets, the growing need for seamless healthcare information flow, and continuous advancements in healthcare technology.
Furthermore, key players in the market are actively implementing strategic initiatives such as product launches, partnerships, and collaborations to expand their market reach and drive market growth. For instance, the launch of MEDITECH Expanse Ambulatory in March 2022 caters specifically to independent and physician-owned practices, offering a user-friendly and efficient solution without requiring a full-fledged EHR system commonly used in hospitals.
Download Free Sample Report of Ambulatory EHR Market @
List of Ambulatory EHR Companies Profiled in Report:
AdvancedMD, Inc. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Amazing Charts, LLC athenahealth Inc. CareCloud, Inc. Cerner Corporation Computer Programs and Systems Inc. Cure MD Healthcare DrChrono (The U.S), eClinicalWorks eMDs, Inc. Epic Systems Corporation General Electric Company Greenway Health LLC Healthland Kareo (The U.S), McKesson Corporation Medical Information Technology Inc. Medical Transcription Billing Corporation Modernizing Medicine, Inc. Netsmart Technologies (The U.S), NextGen Healthcare Inc Practice Fusion Inc. QSI Management, LLC
The Healthcare IT (HCIT) Industry Is A Major Driver Of The Ambulatory EHR Market
EHRs form the backbone of HCIT, serving as the digital repository of a patient's medical history, encompassing demographics, progress notes, medications, treatment plans, vital signs, past medical history, immunizations, lab data, and radiology reports. They facilitate efficient communication and information exchange among healthcare providers, leading to improved patient care coordination.
Government initiatives also play a crucial role in shaping the market landscape
The HITECH Act, implemented by the US government in 2009, aimed to accelerate the adoption and utilization of healthcare IT solutions. This act incentivized eligible ambulatory care centers, critical access ambulatory care centers, and eligible professionals to adopt certified EHR technologies, thereby propelling the demand for ambulatory EHRs.
The healthcare industry is witnessing a paradigm shift towards patient-centric care models. New communication technologies are paving the way for virtual consultations, remote test result sharing, and electronic access to medical records. HCIT solutions empower both patients and healthcare professionals with convenient access to relevant health information. This trend, coupled with the growing digitalization of healthcare services, is expected to drive the adoption of ambulatory EHR solutions for remote monitoring, consultations, diagnosis, treatment, and preventive care in the years to come.
Recent Developments
March 2022: Cerner Corporation (US) expanded its collaboration with Nuance Communications, Inc. (US) to integrate Nuance's Dragon Ambient solution into its Millennium EHR platform. This integration is expected to enhance voice-enabled documentation capabilities for healthcare providers.
Key Market Segmentation
By Delivery Mode
By Practice Size
Large practices Small-to-Medium sized practices Solo practices
By Application
Practice management Patient management E-prescribing Referral Management Population Health Management Decision Support Health Analytics
By End-use
Hospital-owned Ambulatory centers Independent centers Others
Check Discount on This Report @
Segment Analysis
The cloud-based solutions segment is anticipated to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions offer cost-effectiveness and user-friendly software models, eliminating the need for on-premise hardware and software installations. Additionally, leading players in the market are actively pursuing partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to maintain their competitive edge. For instance, St. Peter's Health partnered with Innovaccer in June 2022 to integrate its healthcare cloud platform into its care sites, aiming to enhance care management.
Ambulatory EHR Market
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Ambulatory EHR Market
The ongoing war in Ukraine has had a devastating impact on the country's healthcare infrastructure. Numerous healthcare facilities have been destroyed, and access to others is often limited due to a shortage of qualified medical professionals. Critical medical services, like cancer treatment, have been severely disrupted. Millions of Ukrainians with chronic conditions are struggling to maintain their long-term therapies due to war-related disruptions. The availability of medication is particularly scarce in occupied territories.
The Ukrainian government is taking steps to mitigate these challenges by simplifying procedures for issuing licenses, implementing quality control measures, and facilitating the import of essential medicines. While the acute shortage of medicines witnessed at the war's onset has eased in government-controlled areas, full availability remains a challenge. Additionally, rising medication costs and declining average wages are impacting affordability.
Impact of Economic Slowdown on the Ambulatory EHR Market
Economic slowdowns can lead to budgetary constraints for healthcare organizations. As revenues stagnate or decline, investments in new or upgraded EHR systems may be deferred or postponed to conserve resources. Changes in healthcare legislation, particularly those related to EHR implementation and usage, can also impact market demand. For instance, if the enforcement of EHR adoption mandates is relaxed, healthcare providers might delay or reduce investments in these systems.
Key Regional Developments
North America is expected to hold a dominant share in the ambulatory EHR market throughout the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to factors such as advancements in EHR technology, high patient awareness regarding EHR benefits.
Key Takeaways from the Ambulatory EHR Market Study
Understand the factors driving the ambulatory EHR market, including rising adoption rates, technological advancements, and government initiatives. Gain insights into the performance of different market segments, such as cloud-based solutions, and identify the segments with the highest growth potential. Explore the dominant regions in the ambulatory EHR market and the reasons behind their leadership. Analyze the potential impact of global events like the Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdowns on the market's growth trajectory. Leverage the report's findings to make informed decisions regarding investments, partnerships, and product development within the ambulatory EHR market.
Purchase Ambulatory EHR Market Report @
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Ambulatory EHR Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Impact Analysis (COVID-19, Ukraine- Russia war, Ongoing Recession on Major Economies)
Chapter 5 Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 6 Porter's 5 forces model
Chapter 7 PEST Analysis
Chapter 8 Ambulatory EHR Market Segmentation, By Delivery Mode
Chapter 9 Ambulatory EHR Market Segmentation, By Practice Size
Chapter 10 Ambulatory EHR Market Segmentation, By Application
Chapter 11 Ambulatory EHR Market Segmentation, By End Use
Chapter 12 Regional Analysis
Chapter 13 Company profile
Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 15 Use Case and Best Practices
Chapter 16 Conclusion
Continued...
Other Related Reports
Population Health Management Market Outlook
Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Outlook
Healthcare Analytics Market Outlook
About US:
SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.
Contact Us:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy
...
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)
MENAFN02062024005025011514ID1108286241