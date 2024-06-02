Ambulatory EHR Market Projected To Reach USD 9.7 Billion By 2031, Driven By 6.3% CAGR And Rising Adoption In Developed Economies

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The Ambulatory EHR was valued at USD 6 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 9.7 Billion by 2031, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% throughout the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the rising adoption of EHR solutions in developed economies.

The ambulatory EHR market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, fueled by a confluence of factors. These include the increasing adoption of EHR solutions in developed markets, the growing need for seamless healthcare information flow, and continuous advancements in healthcare technology.

Furthermore, key players in the market are actively implementing strategic initiatives such as product launches, partnerships, and collaborations to expand their market reach and drive market growth. For instance, the launch of MEDITECH Expanse Ambulatory in March 2022 caters specifically to independent and physician-owned practices, offering a user-friendly and efficient solution without requiring a full-fledged EHR system commonly used in hospitals.

The Healthcare IT (HCIT) Industry Is A Major Driver Of The Ambulatory EHR Market

EHRs form the backbone of HCIT, serving as the digital repository of a patient's medical history, encompassing demographics, progress notes, medications, treatment plans, vital signs, past medical history, immunizations, lab data, and radiology reports. They facilitate efficient communication and information exchange among healthcare providers, leading to improved patient care coordination.

Government initiatives also play a crucial role in shaping the market landscape

The HITECH Act, implemented by the US government in 2009, aimed to accelerate the adoption and utilization of healthcare IT solutions. This act incentivized eligible ambulatory care centers, critical access ambulatory care centers, and eligible professionals to adopt certified EHR technologies, thereby propelling the demand for ambulatory EHRs.

The healthcare industry is witnessing a paradigm shift towards patient-centric care models. New communication technologies are paving the way for virtual consultations, remote test result sharing, and electronic access to medical records. HCIT solutions empower both patients and healthcare professionals with convenient access to relevant health information. This trend, coupled with the growing digitalization of healthcare services, is expected to drive the adoption of ambulatory EHR solutions for remote monitoring, consultations, diagnosis, treatment, and preventive care in the years to come.

Recent Developments

March 2022: Cerner Corporation (US) expanded its collaboration with Nuance Communications, Inc. (US) to integrate Nuance's Dragon Ambient solution into its Millennium EHR platform. This integration is expected to enhance voice-enabled documentation capabilities for healthcare providers.

Key Market Segmentation

By Delivery Mode



On-premise Cloud-based

By Practice Size



Large practices

Small-to-Medium sized practices Solo practices

By Application



Practice management

Patient management

E-prescribing

Referral Management

Population Health Management

Decision Support Health Analytics

By End-use



Hospital-owned Ambulatory centers

Independent centers Others

Segment Analysis

The cloud-based solutions segment is anticipated to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions offer cost-effectiveness and user-friendly software models, eliminating the need for on-premise hardware and software installations. Additionally, leading players in the market are actively pursuing partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to maintain their competitive edge. For instance, St. Peter's Health partnered with Innovaccer in June 2022 to integrate its healthcare cloud platform into its care sites, aiming to enhance care management.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Ambulatory EHR Market

The ongoing war in Ukraine has had a devastating impact on the country's healthcare infrastructure. Numerous healthcare facilities have been destroyed, and access to others is often limited due to a shortage of qualified medical professionals. Critical medical services, like cancer treatment, have been severely disrupted. Millions of Ukrainians with chronic conditions are struggling to maintain their long-term therapies due to war-related disruptions. The availability of medication is particularly scarce in occupied territories.

The Ukrainian government is taking steps to mitigate these challenges by simplifying procedures for issuing licenses, implementing quality control measures, and facilitating the import of essential medicines. While the acute shortage of medicines witnessed at the war's onset has eased in government-controlled areas, full availability remains a challenge. Additionally, rising medication costs and declining average wages are impacting affordability.

Impact of Economic Slowdown on the Ambulatory EHR Market

Economic slowdowns can lead to budgetary constraints for healthcare organizations. As revenues stagnate or decline, investments in new or upgraded EHR systems may be deferred or postponed to conserve resources. Changes in healthcare legislation, particularly those related to EHR implementation and usage, can also impact market demand. For instance, if the enforcement of EHR adoption mandates is relaxed, healthcare providers might delay or reduce investments in these systems.

Key Regional Developments

North America is expected to hold a dominant share in the ambulatory EHR market throughout the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to factors such as advancements in EHR technology, high patient awareness regarding EHR benefits.

Key Takeaways from the Ambulatory EHR Market Study



Understand the factors driving the ambulatory EHR market, including rising adoption rates, technological advancements, and government initiatives.

Gain insights into the performance of different market segments, such as cloud-based solutions, and identify the segments with the highest growth potential.

Explore the dominant regions in the ambulatory EHR market and the reasons behind their leadership.

Analyze the potential impact of global events like the Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdowns on the market's growth trajectory. Leverage the report's findings to make informed decisions regarding investments, partnerships, and product development within the ambulatory EHR market.

