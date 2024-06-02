(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The Gas Detection Equipment Size growth is reaching a projected value of USD 11.8 billion by 2031. This expansion is driven by a growing global focus on employee safety. Public safety agencies Such as OSHA and HSE have implemented stringent regulations mandating the use of gas detection equipment, creating a strong market push. the advancements in technology, such as the integration of IoT and cloud computing in gas detection systems, are expected to further propel market expansion.

Growing Demand Driven by Multiple Factors

The SNS Insider report highlights a promising future for the Gas Detection Equipment Market. The market size was valued at USD 5.19 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.85% over the forecast period, reaching USD 11.8 billion by 2031. This growth can be driven due to,



Employee safety is a top priority worldwide, and gas detection equipment plays a crucial role in mitigating risks. Stringent regulations by safety agencies further emphasize the need for these devices.

The market is witnessing exciting advancements like the integration of IoT and cloud computing in gas detection systems. This enhances efficiency, reliability, and data analysis capabilities, driving market growth.

Governments are actively implementing measures to limit methane emissions from oil and gas operations. Infrared gas detectors play a vital role in this effort, ensuring safety and effectiveness.

The expanding global manufacturing sector and increasing industrialization create a strong demand for gas detection equipment, particularly in industries like petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food processing, where gas leaks pose significant safety hazards.

Growing awareness regarding workplace safety is leading businesses to invest in gas detection equipment. These devices help prevent accidents and create a secure work environment. Continuous advancements in sensor technology and communication systems are improving the efficiency and reliability of gas detection equipment. Smart sensors, IoT integration, and wireless connectivity contribute to the overall performance and market expansion.

Recent Developments

In October 2021, Honeywell International Inc. launched cutting-edge Bluetooth-enabled gas detectors designed to function flawlessly in harsh weather conditions. These advancements enhance safety in petrochemical, chemical, oil and gas, and industrial facilities.

In September 2022, IGD introduced a novel range of portable N2O detection devices specifically designed for the medical industry.

In April 2021, ABB Ltd. unveiled the HoverGuard, a drone-based gas leak detection system. This innovative solution offers rapid, safe, and reliable leak detection for natural gas facilities and pipelines.

Segment Analysis

By Technology, Infrared Gas Detection Technology Segment held the dominant position in 2023, capturing over 25% of the global market share. Infrared light effectively identifies flammable gases like hydrocarbons. These detectors require minimal maintenance, contributing to segment growth. The Semiconductor Segment is projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Semiconductor-based gas detectors are cost-effective and detect combustible gases. Their resistance to corrosion and extended lifespan make them popular choices in industries like petrochemicals, automotive, and medical.

By End User, Industrial Segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for more than 20% of the global revenue share. Stringent safety regulations mandate the use of gas detectors in various industrial applications. For instance, the mining industry utilizes gas detectors to measure oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, preventing fatalities caused by oxygen deficiency. The enforcement of stricter worker safety regulations is expected to drive growth in this segment.

Global Conflict and Economic Slowdown

The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains and impacted the availability of raw materials, potentially hindering market growth. the war's influence on energy prices could indirectly affect the demand for gas detection equipment in certain sectors. An economic slowdown resulted in reduced investments in capital equipment, impacting the Gas Detection Equipment Market. The long-term benefits of safety regulations and the increasing focus on worker safety are expected to mitigate the slowdown's impact.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region reigns supreme in the Gas Detection Equipment Market, having captured more than 31% of the global revenue share in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to the ease of use and flexibility offered by portable gas detectors make them particularly popular in the region's vast industrial facilities. These detectors can be easily deployed and moved as needed, catering to diverse needs. The region is witnessing significant strides in sensor technology, leading to the development of more accurate and reliable gas detection equipment. This focus on innovation strengthens the market's competitive edge. The burgeoning activities of oil and gas corporations in the region, including giants such as China National Offshore Oil Corporation and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation of India, fuel the demand for gas detection equipment for safety and regulatory compliance purposes.

Key Takeaways



Stringent safety regulations and a growing focus on worker safety are creating a robust market environment.

Advancements such as IoT integration and sensor technology are revolutionizing gas detection equipment, enhancing efficiency and performance.

Efforts to curb methane emissions are driving the adoption of infrared gas detectors, creating market opportunities. The region's industrial growth, focus on safety, and technological advancements position it as a dominant market leader.

