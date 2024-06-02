Kissflow Placed In The Established Quadrant Of 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice Of The Customer For Enterprise Low-Code Platforms Report

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Kissflow, a leading that empowers process owners, a.k.a. developers and IT developers, to automate middle office processes and applications, announced it had been placed in the Established Quadrant in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms report.

Kissflow Placed in the Established Quadrant of 2024 Gartner

Additionally, Kissflow is mentioned in the Customer's Choice quadrant for the Mid-Size Enterprise category ($50M-$1B revenue).

The Voice of the Customer report includes numerical scores for Overall Rating and four category ratings in each vendor summary. These numerical scores are weighted averages based on the available sample size of eligible reviews within the stated time frame. Thus, they are best interpreted as sample statistics with a reasonable margin for error, not as exact values.

Kissflow believes its placement among the industrys top low-code vendors reflects its robust, user-friendly low-code platform focused on citizen development and operational transformation across the enterprise. Key strengths highlighted by customers include ease of deployment, intuitive UI/UX, and strong support services.

"We are a customer-centric organization, and being mentioned in the Established Quadrant in Gartner Peer Insights report gives us immense joy. Enterprises today demand agility in application delivery while ensuring security, scalability, and compliance. Kissflows unified low-code platform caters to this need by enabling teams of professional and citizen developers to build solutions at scale," said Dinesh Varadharajan, CPO, Kissflow . "We are grateful to our customers for trusting Kissflow."

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, By Peer Contributors, 22 March 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences. It should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kissflow

Kissflow is the only platform that has both no-code and low-code capabilities. Kissflow's no-code capabilities allow process owners a.k.a citizen developers to automate internal business processes on a self-service basis and require no programming knowledge. On the other hand, Kissflow's low-code capabilities allow internal IT teams to build full-fledged business applications. The unified platform enables enterprises to automate all their middle office processes leading to digital transformation. Kissflow bundles an integration module and a lightweight business intelligence and reporting module in the standard platform offering.

Hundreds of global and Fortune 500 brands such as Pepsi, McDermott, Motorola Solutions, and Danone, rely on Kissflow to simplify their work. Kissflow has been featured and recognized as an industry leader by Gartner, Forrester and G2. Founded in 2004, Kissflow is an industry pioneer in the low-code, no-code space for digital operations and has a globally distributed workforce.

Learn more at kissflow.