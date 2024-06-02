Shaffra Launches Groundbreaking 'AI Trainer' For Custom Virtual Workforce

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Shaffra, a deep tech company in the Middle East pioneering state-of-the-art AI workforces and metaverse workplace solutions, announces the launch of its AI Trainer. Shaffra's proprietary Large Action Models (LAM) powers artificial intelligence (AI) avatars designed to perform a variety of tasks efficiently, ensuring precision and productivity without human intervention. With the AI Trainer, companies can personalise their AI avatars to communicate using language and expressions that reflect their culture and are tailored to their specific needs and objectives.

Marc Wehbi, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Shaffra

As AI continues to drive economic growth, projected to contribute $320 billion to the regions economy, Shaffras AI Trainer is a valuable addition to its portfolio of AI solutions. It enables the creation of AI personas that can act as customer service agents, HR assistants, or data analysts. These AI characters can be equipped with detailed knowledge bases and programmed to handle tasks like recruiting, customer queries, or data interpretation with remarkable accuracy. They can also be given specific personality traits that shift their response and dialogue style.

Governments across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region are significantly investing in AI, recognising its transformative potential across various sectors. The UAEs National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 aims to integrate AI into critical areas such as transportation and health. Saudi Arabias National Strategy for Data and AI targets training 20,000 specialists and attracting $20 billion in investments to support its Vision 2030 goals. Oman has committed $39 million for AI projects by 2025 to drive innovation and economic growth. These initiatives highlight the GCCs commitment to leveraging AI for economic diversification, enhanced public services, and global competitiveness.

Marc Wehbi, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Shaffra , stated, "The Gulf region is experiencing a significant shift towards an AI-powered workforce. At Shaffra, we believe that AI is a catalyst for progress, empowering enterprises to elevate their performance and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive environment. A significant 64% of businesses believe that AI will help increase their overall productivity. The AI Trainer is a strategic response to evolving market conditions and customer demands, taking business efficiency to the next level and fostering a fully innovative AI workforce. We have curated a strong team of the best tech talents across the globe to develop cutting-edge technologies, here in the Middle East, that can be exported globally. We must embrace AI as an integral part of society to stay ahead in the digital era."

The AI Trainer is versatile and effective across various sectors, offering tailored AI workflows and characters specifically designed to fulfil tasks that typically require human capital within an organisation. In human resources, it can automate recruiting, onboarding, and psychometric testing, reducing administrative overhead. In sales and marketing, it automates lead generation and follow-ups, allowing sales teams to focus on strategic engagements. In healthcare, it manages patient appointments and provides routine health information, improving patient care and reducing staff workload.

Additionally, the banking and finance sectors can streamline financial transactions and reporting through AI Trainer, while customer service can improve responsiveness and efficiency. In education, the AI Trainer can support personalised learning experiences and content management, showcasing its broad applicability and potential to revolutionise traditional workflows.

Backed by Saudi Telecom Company (STC), Flat6Labs and other prominent local, regional and global investors, Shaffra has seven patent registrations currently in progress. The introduction of the AI Trainer has already sparked interest among Shaffra's users and industry leaders.

