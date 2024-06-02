Socialtel Koh Samui Partners With Pride Nation Samui International Festival, June 24-29, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Socialtel Koh Samui partners with Pride Nation Samui International Festival 2024

Socialtel Koh Samui joins as one of the official partners and Preferred Hotel Sponsor of the Pride Nation Samui International Festival 2024.

- RS MultiX, Pride Nation Samui

BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- To celebrate Pride Month this June, Socialtel Koh Samui collaborates with Pride Nation Samui International Festival 2024 this coming June 24 to 29, 2024. Socialtel Samui has been named the preferred hotel for the upcoming event which is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors.

RS MultiX, organizer of Pride Nation Samui International Festival is excited to be welcoming Socialtel Samui as the office hotel of the upcoming event.“We are very excited to be working with the team at Socialtel to welcome our guests and visitors to the beautiful island of Koh Samui. Socialtel is the fabulous hotel to host our event in 2024.”

With the theme“Let's Join PRIDEradise”, Pride Nation Samui International Festival 2024 expects to bring together local and international members and allies of the LGBTQIAN+ community. Socialtel is a lifestyle hotel brand that's motto is“Live Social.... Be Social''.

The Samui International Festival event will include activities such as music festivals, seminars, workshops, marriage certification registration on 24-28 June and the grand celebration on 29 June at Chaweng walking street featuring beloved Thai artists like Engfa Waraha, MILLI, Badmixy, and renowned global DJs such as Sick Individuals, Rave Republic, Didi Han, DJ Saliva, BongBongQuayQuay, and more.

Just a few walks away from the main Festival celebrations in Chaweng, Socialtel Koh Samui joins as one of the official partners and Preferred Hotel Sponsor of the Pride event. Parallel to the event, Socialtel will also host daily events leading up to the grand celebration including: Tipsy Love Fest Party (June 26, 7PM to 4AM), Pride Wave Pool Party (June 27, 7PM to 4AM), and Pride Angel Party at the Club Silque (June 28, 10PM to 4AM). In addition to these official program events, Socialtel will be also featuring more Pride focussed events at the resort around the clock.

Joining Socialtel's Pride Month Celebration as Socialtel's Honorary Miss Angel is Miss Trans Global 2023, Khun Sakesan Akaros (Piano), who held other titles such as 1st Runner Up Miss Perfect Thailand 2022, Miss LGBT Thailand 2020, Ambassador of Community, and Miss Mardi Gras International 2020.

With the motto Live Social, Be Social, Socialtel Koh Samui stands as a LGBTQIAN-friendly hotel which offers experience and accommodation to everyone. As a treat to the LGBTQIAN+ community, Socialtel offers a 10% discount on its rooms via their website with promo Code: PRIDENATION24 for bookings from June 23 to 30.

Other than accommodation, Socialtel Koh Samui offers attractions such as the famous Sandbox pool with pink sand, Tipsy Flamingo and Powder Room. Socialtel is part of the Collective Hospitality under Destination Group with a portfolio of hotels, resorts and restaurant brands spanning all over Thailand including Slumber Party resorts, Bodega hostels, Holiday Inn resorts, Radisson resorts, Hard Rock Café, Hooters restaurants, Scoozi Pizza, and Big Boy restaurants.

Ticket price for the Pride event is 3,200 baht for all-activity access, Parade and Music Festival on 24-29 June 2024. The tickets are now available on or Counter service in 7-Eleven stores all branches. More information, please follow RS Multi X social media on all platforms and .

About Destination Group:

Under the motto of creating“Great Places To Be,” Destination Group has built an extremely successful hotel portfolio in Thailand. Throughout the last 25 years, the group has continued to expand, innovate, and succeed in the hospitality market. Destination Group is renowned for its innovative designs, and for setting the standard in world-class resort and business hotels, providing outstanding holiday experiences that are second-to-none. In evolving our business, the group also owns Destination Eats, featuring +15 unique F&B brands, along with Collective Hospitality, one of Asia's largest hostel companies. We love what we do and are motivated to continue developing exceptional holiday experiences that excite our guests.

Socialtel Koh Samui

Collective Hospitality

