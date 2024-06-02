Egyptian government launches private sector call for renewable energy projects
(MENAFN) Mohamed Shaker, the Minister of Electricity and renewable Energy, announced on Saturday that the Egyptian government has commenced the process of accepting requests from the private sector for renewable energy projects. This initiative will span a period of three months, during which interested parties can submit proposals for projects aimed at generating electricity from renewable sources.
The statement further elaborated that the Egyptian government has granted permission for companies specializing in renewable energy production to utilize the network operated by the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company. This authorization enables them to sell the electricity generated from renewable sources to new consumers, thereby facilitating the integration of renewable energy into the national grid.
In its initial phase, the government aims to facilitate the establishment of five renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 500 megawatts. This strategic move underscores Egypt's commitment to harnessing renewable energy resources to meet its growing electricity demands while advancing towards a more sustainable energy future.
