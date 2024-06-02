NASA, Boeing scrub launch of Starliner to ISS minutes before takeoff

(MENAFN) Anticipation turned to disappointment as NASA and Boeing were forced to scrub the highly anticipated launch of the first crewed mission of the Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday. The spacecraft, poised for liftoff atop a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket, was scheduled for departure at 12:25 PM Eastern Time from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. However, just minutes before liftoff, the launch was halted due to an automatic hold triggered by the ground launch sequencer.



In response to the setback, NASA promptly announced the scrubbed launch attempt, emphasizing that the decision was made in adherence to strict safety protocols. Despite the disappointment, both NASA and Boeing remain committed to ensuring the success of the mission, with teams working diligently to address any technical issues that may have contributed to the hold.



As of now, NASA has not disclosed a specific timeline for the next launch attempt, leaving space enthusiasts and stakeholders eagerly awaiting updates on the rescheduled mission. The flight test, which will see NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams embark on a week-long journey to the ISS, holds significant importance in the context of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. The mission aims to thoroughly evaluate the Starliner spacecraft and its subsystems, paving the way for NASA to certify the transportation system for future rotational missions to the orbiting laboratory.



This setback comes after a previous attempt to launch the spacecraft on May 6 was also scrubbed due to technical issues, underscoring the complexities and challenges inherent in space exploration. Despite these setbacks, the collaborative efforts of NASA, Boeing, and ULA continue unabated as they strive to overcome obstacles and fulfill the mission objectives.



As NASA and Boeing regroup and assess the path forward, the focus remains on ensuring the safety and success of the crewed mission to the ISS. With determination and resilience, the space community remains steadfast in its pursuit of advancing human spaceflight capabilities and expanding humanity's presence in the cosmos.

MENAFN02062024000045015839ID1108286065