UN cautions of new Palestinian immigration

(MENAFN) United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, has issued a urgent plea for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warning of the dire risk of another mass displacement of Palestinians. In a statement released on Thursday, Grandi highlighted the already staggering number of individuals globally who have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict, violence, and persecution, reaching an alarming 114 million according to the latest United Nations estimates.



Grandi emphasized that this figure is likely to rise significantly in the coming months, particularly due to the escalating crisis in Gaza. With over 800,000 Palestinian refugees already displaced from Rafah, near Gaza's border with Egypt, following targeted raids by Israeli forces, the situation has reached a critical juncture. Rafah, which previously hosted around 1.4 million Palestinian refugees from other parts of the enclave, has witnessed a devastating onslaught of violence, with civilians forced to flee amidst the chaos of bombings and military incursions.



Expressing grave concern, Grandi drew parallels to the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, known as the Nakba or "catastrophe," which resulted in a mass forced migration of Palestinians. He warned that the current trajectory could lead to another catastrophic exodus, further exacerbating the longstanding conflict and rendering any prospect of resolution increasingly elusive.



The ongoing crisis in Gaza, compounded by the historical displacement of Palestinians following the establishment of Israel and subsequent conflicts, underscores the urgent need for immediate intervention to halt the escalation of violence and prevent further displacement. As Grandi urges for a ceasefire and international action to address the root causes of the crisis, the fate of countless Palestinian lives hangs in the balance.

