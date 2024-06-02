Matthew Bryza: Azerbaijan To Be Great Host For COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The real opportunity for Azerbaijan is to make the whole worldunderstand the truth about Azerbaijan during the COP29 presidencyand to create a true image that it is a country of ethnic andreligious diversity and tolerance," Azernews reports, citing Matthew Bryza, member of the Board of Directors ofthe Jamestown Foundation, former US ambassador to Azerbaijan, andinternational expert, as he telling to AZERTAC.

He also appreciated the fact that Azerbaijan is on the verge ofa peace agreement with its neighbor Armenia and called it a "reallyimportant moment" for the history of Azerbaijan.

"After the September operation last year, Azerbaijan fullyrestored its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Azerbaijaneliminated the separatist regime that was trying to incite theconflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and possibly restart thewar," he said.

The international expert also congratulated Azerbaijan forhosting the COP29.

"I congratulate Azerbaijan now because it is leading the effortsto prevent the global temperature from rising above 1.5 degrees andfighting climate change as the host of the COP29. In my opinion,this is the most optimistic Independence Day for Azerbaijan, most importantly, Azerbaijan has restored its lands and isensuring the Great Return of the former residents of Garabagh andthe seven surrounding regions to their homes."