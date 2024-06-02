Musk, Trump in private discussions

(MENAFN) In clandestine talks reported by the Wall Street Journal, there are indications that Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump may be considering appointing Tesla CEO Elon Musk as a White House adviser if he secures victory in the upcoming November election. Sources familiar with these discussions suggest that while Musk's potential appointment remains tentative, the nature of any role he might assume is yet to be defined. Nonetheless, the rapport between the tech magnate and the former United States president appears to have strengthened in recent months, with discussions focusing on avenues for Musk to exert formal influence over government policies.



The Wall Street Journal's insiders reveal that conversations between Musk and Trump have touched upon various topics, including immigration, technology, and science, with their perspectives gradually aligning. Among their exchanges, Musk purportedly urged Trump to increase his activity on X (formerly Twitter), a platform where the former president was once prolific before being temporarily banned in 2021.



Moreover, Musk, alongside prominent billionaire Nelson Peltz, is said to have embarked on a "data-driven" investment initiative aimed at combating voter fraud in US elections. Additionally, the duo allegedly briefed Trump on an ongoing influence campaign targeting influential figures within elite United States circles, urging them not to support President Joe Biden's reelection bid.



As these revelations unfold, the prospect of Musk assuming a formal advisory role in a potential Trump administration underscores the evolving dynamics at the intersection of technology, politics, and governance in the United States.

MENAFN02062024000045015687ID1108285525