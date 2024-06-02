Russian attack damages Ukrainian thermal power plants, escalating energy crisis

(MENAFN) In a devastating blow to Ukraine's energy sector, two thermal power plants incurred significant damage in an overnight assault by Russian forces, as reported by the Ukrainian energy holding DTEK on Saturday.



In a somber statement released on their Telegram channel, DTEK lamented the dire consequences of the attack, refraining from disclosing specific details regarding the affected plants or their precise locations. However, the company underscored the severity of the situation, emphasizing that vital equipment had suffered extensive damage.



Despite the adversity, a dedicated team of engineers has mobilized to initiate repairs, while rescue and cleanup crews endeavor to clear the power plants of debris, aiming to restore functionality amid the chaos.



The assault comes amidst heightened tensions and a surge in military activity, as evidenced by the issuance of air raid alerts across Ukraine on Saturday night. Reports of multiple explosions reverberated through various settlements, with the city of Zaporizhzhia among those affected.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a separate declaration, accused Russia of launching a barrage of 50 missiles and 50 drones aimed at the country's critical energy infrastructure. Urging swift international assistance, Zelenskyy implored allies to furnish Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets and advanced air defense systems, bolstering Ukraine's capacity to fend off aerial assaults.



As the gravity of the situation unfolds, Moscow has yet to respond to the allegations levied by Ukraine, heightening concerns over the escalating conflict and its far-reaching ramifications on regional stability and energy security.

