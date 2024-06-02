Arvind Kejriwal To Return To Tihar Jail Today, Likely To Visit Raj Ghat, Hanuman Temple Before Surrendering

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As ordered by the Supreme Court, Delhi Chief and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will return to jail on Sunday, June 2. This is after a Delhi court deferred his request for temporary parole on medical reasons till June 5.

Kejriwal, jailed in the Delhi excise case, was on a three-week temporary bail for campaigning during Lok Sabha election 2024, which concluded yesterday, June 1.

The Chief Minister is expected to head back to jail at around 3 pm. However, before that, he is likely to visit Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at the Raj Ghat, the party office at the DDU Marg and a Hanuman temple, according to reports.

Kejriwal met with the AAP's Political Affairs Committee at his house on Saturday, the day before he was supposed to resign. He also went to an INDIA bloc meeting at the house of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Atishi, Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, and MLA Durgesh Pathak were among the prominent AAP figures present at the PAC meeting. According to sources, the chief minister stressed the need of maintaining unity among the party leaders in his absence.

Kejriwal was released from jail on May 10 on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls. The polls ended on June 1.

The Chief Minister said on Friday that he will leave on June 2 at approximately 3 PM in order to turn himself in to the jail administration.

He had earlier moved the Supreme Court seeking a seven-day extension of the interim bail granted by it in the money laundering case linked to alleged excise policy scam.

He had appealed that he needed time to undertake medical testing since he was losing weight and had a high ketone level, but the SC registry on Wednesday rejected an urgent listing of his request.