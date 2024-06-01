Ukrainian Forces Repel 15 Attacks In Orikhiv Sector, 5 More On Left Bank Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The latest attempts by Russian forces to conduct assaults in the Orikhiv sector and on the left of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region have not been successful.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russian made 15 unsuccessful assaults.

In the Kherson region, the invaders stormed the area of Krynky five times but eventually retreated to their starting positions with losses.

"Our continue to take comprehensive measures to hold their positions," the Southern Defense Forces said.

Russian troops continue artillery attacks and air strikes. They also use various types of UAVs for the attacks.

The invaders do not stop conducting aerial reconnaissance. Over the past day, 230 reconnaissance drones were spotted flying over the operational area.

In the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, Russia keeps four warships on combat duty, including two missile carriers.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of June 1, the Russian army launched a missile and air strike against critical infrastructure facilities in various regions of Ukraine. Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 35 cruise missiles and 46 strike drones.

Russian strikes hit energy facilities in five regions, including the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad.

Photo: AFU General Staff