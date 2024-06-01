Russia On High-Intensity Offensive In Siversk, Kurakhove Axes - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion force keeps up the tension on the Pokrovsk axis, also pacing up the on the Siversk and Kurakhove axes.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukrainian forces respond flexibly to invaders' actions and take all necessary measures to exhaust the offensive capability of the Russian troops," the General Staff said.

Kharkiv axis was targeted in enemy attacks, again, as Russia launched gliding bombs at Vovchanski Khutory and Zybyn.

In the afternoon, the invaders launched a missile attack on the city of Kharkiv.

Russian artillery keeps pummeling the border areas in Sumy and Chernihiv regions. Photovizh, Kremskyi Buhor, and Velyka Berizka came under enemy artillery fire.

Ukrainian forces repel 15 attacks in Orikhiv sector, 5 more on left bank of Kherson region

Kupiansk axis: a combat clash is underway near Druzheliubivka. "The defense forces are giving a decent rebuff to the enemy effort," the General Staff emphasized.

Siversk axis: Russian troops continue to conduct active operations. Nine combat clashes were reported. Ukraine's defenders repelled one enemy attack while eight are still ongoing. The Russians bombarded the settlement of Pereizne.

Kramatorsk axis: the invaders tried to advance toward Chasiv Yar where Ukraine's troops repelled the offensive.

Russian Iskander strike: 13 injured in Balaklia

Druzhba and Kostiantynivka were subjected to Russian airstrikes. At the previous one, the enemy launched 10 unguided air missiles, and on the latter – an aerial bomb.

Pokrovsk axis: since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled eight assaults by the Russian army, and 11 more are currently underway. The invaders enjoy air support for their ground assaults.

The Russians hit Sokil with two gliding bombs and attacked Novoselivka Persha with unguided air missiles.

Kurakhove axis: fighting continues as the total number of attacks here has increased to 17. Ukrainian defenders have successfully repelled 11 assaults, six more battles are ongoing near Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka.

Russia's Su-35 attack aircraft launched a missile strike on Vodiane.

It has been tentatively established that since the day-start on Saturday, the Russian army has lost 71 personnel as killed or wounded, as well as three tanks, an armored fighting vehicle, and two vehicles in the said area. Four Russian tanks and an IFV were damaged.

Vremivka axis: with air support, Russian troops continue to their attempts to advance. Two more strikes with the use of 16 unguided missiles targeted the Staromaiorske area.

Two enemy Ka-52 helicopters attacked Urozhaine, launching unguided air missiles.

There were no significant changes in the rest of the axes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the Lyman axis, Russian troops keep trying to improve their tactical situation in the Torske and Terny areas.