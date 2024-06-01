Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital Uses Very Modern Tech To Diagnose Prostate Cancer

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital announced on Saturday that the urology surgical ward's personnel have successfully used the latest to diagnose prostate cancer; the fusion technique of MRI and sonar imaging for biopsy.

Dr. Mohammad Al-Ghanem, the head of the division, said in a press release that the state-of-the-art is the latest innovation for diagnosing prostate tumors worldwide.

The technology helps in making accurate diagnosis, Dr. Al-Ghanem said, noting that in some cases rapid intervention is necessary where the tumor grows quickly.

As to the causes, the doctor said that they are divergent including hereditary factors and old age. He urged men aged above 50 to regularly undergo necessary tests and examinations. (end)

mrf









