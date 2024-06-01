Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital Uses Very Modern Tech To Diagnose Prostate Cancer

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Jaber Al-Ahmad armed forces Hospital announced on Saturday that the urology surgical ward's personnel have successfully used the latest technology to diagnose prostate cancer; the fusion technique of MRI and sonar imaging for biopsy.
Dr. Mohammad Al-Ghanem, the head of the division, said in a press release that the state-of-the-art Technology is the latest innovation for diagnosing prostate tumors worldwide.
The technology helps in making accurate diagnosis, Dr. Al-Ghanem said, noting that in some cases rapid intervention is necessary where the tumor grows quickly.
As to the causes, the doctor said that they are divergent including hereditary factors and old age. He urged men aged above 50 to regularly undergo necessary tests and examinations. (end)
mrf
MENAFN01062024000071011013ID1108284032
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.