Sonu Sood Welcomes Naseeruddin Shah To Sets Of His Directorial Debut Film ‘Fateh’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Sonu Sood, who is busy with the shooting patchwork of his upcoming 'Fateh', welcomed veteran Naseeruddin Shah to the sets of the film.

On Saturday, Sonu took to his Instagram and extended a warm welcome to the senior actor with whom he has worked in 'Maximum'.

The pictures are from a script reading session with Naseeruddin Shah. Sonu wrote in the caption, "Welcome on board Naseer sir. Directing someone I have admired all my life was so special. You will be proud of FATEH sir.”

Earlier, it was reported that the legendary actor will be seen playing a hacker in the upcoming cybercrime thriller. His role is pivotal to Sood's directorial debut as it will drive the film's narrative.

'Fateh', marks Sonu Sood's debut as a director. The film delves into the real-life instances of cybercrime. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and is slated to hit the theatres this year.