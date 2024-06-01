Registration Opens For Media Coverage Of 'Call For Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response For Gaza' Conference Hosted By Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- The and Communications Directorate at the Royal Hashemite Court announced the opening of registration for Arab and foreign media wishing to cover the 'Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza' conference, which will be held at the King Hussein bin Talal Center at the Dead Sea in Jordan on 11 June.Those interested may send accreditation requests to ....Deadline to send requests is Tuesday, 4 June, and priority will be given to early registration.Due to space limitations at the media center, each outlet is allowed one photographer, one videographer, one correspondent, and one producer.Journalists who receive accreditation will be notified of the time and location to receive their accreditation badges. A fully equipped media center will be dedicated for conference coverage.