(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Asian basketball Champions League's draw was held on Friday 31st
May 2024 at Dubai Sports Council's premises.
The Championship will take place at Shabab Al-Ahli Cub from 9th
to 15th
June 2024.
The draw's procedures were organized in the presence of H.E. Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al-Marri, the Board Member of Shabab Al-Ahli Club / H.E. Naser Aman Al-Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC / Mr. Ahmed Salim Al-Mahri, Director of Sports Development Dept. / Dr. Majid Sultan, the CEO / Mr. Mike, the Authorized Person from the Director of Competitions in the Asian Basketball Federation / Mr. Hosep Saraydaryan, Director of Communication and Media in the
Asian Basketball Federation.
It is according to the draw, Shabab Al-Ahli will play in Group A alongside Liaoning Flying Leopards (China), NS Matrix Deer (Malaysia) and the Team qualifying from Final 8 the West Asian Club Super League, while Group B comprises: Hiroshima Dragonflies (Japan), Pelita Jaya (Indonesia), Jeonju KCC (Korea) and the Team qualifying from Final 8 of the West Asia Basketball Super League (WASL).
MENAFN01062024003092003082ID1108283799
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.