               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Shabab Al-Ahli To Play In Group A Of The Basketball Champions League Asia Alongside The Champions Of China, Malaysia & Qualifying Team Of Final 8 In West Asia


6/1/2024 7:11:19 AM

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Asian basketball Champions League's draw was held on Friday 31st
May 2024 at Dubai Sports Council's premises.

The Championship will take place at Shabab Al-Ahli Cub from 9th
to 15th
June 2024.

The draw's procedures were organized in the presence of H.E. Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al-Marri, the Board Member of Shabab Al-Ahli Club / H.E. Naser Aman Al-Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC / Mr. Ahmed Salim Al-Mahri, Director of Sports Development Dept. / Dr. Majid Sultan, the CEO / Mr. Mike, the Authorized Person from the Director of Competitions in the Asian Basketball Federation / Mr. Hosep Saraydaryan, Director of Communication and Media in the
Asian Basketball Federation.

It is according to the draw, Shabab Al-Ahli will play in Group A alongside Liaoning Flying Leopards (China), NS Matrix Deer (Malaysia) and the Team qualifying from Final 8 the West Asian Club Super League, while Group B comprises: Hiroshima Dragonflies (Japan), Pelita Jaya (Indonesia), Jeonju KCC (Korea) and the Team qualifying from Final 8 of the West Asia Basketball Super League (WASL).


MENAFN01062024003092003082ID1108283799


Dubai PR Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search