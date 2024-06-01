(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Asian Champions League's draw was held on Friday 31st

May 2024 at Dubai Sports Council's premises.

The Championship will take place at Shabab Al-Ahli Cub from 9th

to 15th

June 2024.

The draw's procedures were organized in the presence of H.E. Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al-Marri, the Board Member of Shabab Al-Ahli Club / H.E. Naser Aman Al-Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC / Mr. Ahmed Salim Al-Mahri, Director of Sports Development Dept. / Dr. Majid Sultan, the CEO / Mr. Mike, the Authorized Person from the Director of Competitions in the Asian Basketball Federation / Mr. Hosep Saraydaryan, Director of Communication and Media in the

Asian Basketball Federation.



It is according to the draw, Shabab Al-Ahli will play in Group A alongside Liaoning Flying Leopards (China), NS Matrix Deer (Malaysia) and the Team qualifying from Final 8 the West Asian Club Super League, while Group B comprises: Hiroshima Dragonflies (Japan), Pelita Jaya (Indonesia), Jeonju KCC (Korea) and the Team qualifying from Final 8 of the West Asia Basketball Super League (WASL).