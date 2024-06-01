Russian Army Kills 550 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since February 24, 2022, Russian invaders have killed 550 children and another 1,364 in Ukraine.

“More than 1,914 children in Ukraine have suffered from the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of June 1, 2024, according to the official information provided by juvenile prosecutors, 550 children were killed and more than 1,364 received injuries of various degrees of severity,” the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine posted on Telegram .

Most children were affected in the Donetsk region - 534, Kharkiv region - 389, Kherson region - 152, Dnipropetrovsk region - 139, Kyiv - 130, Zaporizhzhia region - 108, Mykolaiv region - 107.

Enemy shells community in Dnipropetrovsk region injuring four, including

On May 30, a girl and a boy aged 12 were injured in Russia's shelling of Kharkiv.

On June 1, eight children were injured as a result of an enemy strike on Balakliia, Kharkiv region.

As a reminder, International Children's Day is marked on June 1.