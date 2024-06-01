Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Reaches Polling Booth On Wheelchair To Cast Vote

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the Lok Sabha 2024 entered its final hours on Saturday (June 1), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav cast his vote in Patna during the seventh and last phase of voting.

Tejashwi Yadav arrived at the Veterinary Ground polling booth in Patna, accompanied by his brother and former state Tej Pratap Yadav. After exiting his car, Tejashwi Yadav, seated in a wheelchair, was escorted by party workers to the polling booth.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Angry mob throws EVM machine into pond in West Bengal (WATCH)

His visit came shortly after his father, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, cast his vote alongside Rabri Devi and Tejashwi's sister, Rohini Acharya.

Approximately 1.8 crore voters are expected to cast their votes in the eight parliamentary constituencies in Bihar during this final phase. This election is notable for its lack of emotive issues, focusing instead on the "5 Ms": Machli (fish), Muslims, Mangalsutra, Mujra, and Modi.

The campaign, spanning around 75 days over seven phases, was marked by frequent controversies from leaders on both sides. One such controversy began when Tejashwi Yadav shared a video of himself eating fish on a helicopter with his alliance partner Mukesh Sahni, chief of the Vikash-sheel Insaan Party (VIP), who represents the Mallahs (fishermen/boatmen).

Pune Porsche crash case: Police arrest accused minor's mother; check details

The BJP, particularly PM Modi, objected to the consumption of non-vegetarian food during a puja/festive period considered auspicious for Hindus.