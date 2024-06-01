Utilise Ctg's Products To Establish Port City As Tourism Hub : Mayor Rezaul

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Chattogram boasts all kinds of products including hills, sea, historical sites, indigenous communities, religious locations and many others. Even with such immense potential, these products are all currently underutilised. Therefore, to establish Chattogram as a tourism hub, the and the private sector should work together to tap the great possibilities the city offers.



Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation said this at the inauguration ceremony of the three-day fair "Chittagong Mart 2024" held at Peninsula Chittagong Hotel on May 30-June 1, organised by the travel trade publication The Bangladesh Monitor

In his speech, Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Mayor of Chatto-gram City Corporation, said, "Similar to foreign countries, we need to adorn our tourism sites beautifully with attractive services and facilities."

For this purpose, the Mayor urged all concerned to be sincere and responsible to bring about further development of tourism in Chattogram.

The Mayor also appreciated The Bangladesh Monitor's initiative of organising such a travel fair that promotes tourism in Chattogram.



Anjan Shekhar Das, Director, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sujeewa Rodrigo, Country Manager-Bangladesh, SriLankan Airlines and Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor of The Bangladesh Monitor also spoke on the occasion.

The 14th edition of the Chattogram tourism fair is powered by the leading online travel agency buytickets and supported by US-Bangla Airlines as the airline partner.

26 organisations from home and abroad including airlines, tour operators, hotels and resorts, OTAs and healthcare service providers showcased their products and services at the fair.

The participants offered attractive discounts on their products and services for the visitors.

Raffle draws were arranged every day for the pre-registered visitors and winners were awarded with air tickets and other attractive prizes.