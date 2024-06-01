Lawrence Bishnoi's Gang Members Arrested For Planning Attack On Actor Salman Khan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Navi Mumbai has arrested four people from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang for planning to attack Salman Khan's car in Panvel, ANI reported on June 1.

As per the report, there was a plan to order weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier to attack Khan. An FIR has been registered against more than 17 people including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, Goldy Brar. Further investigation is underway, Navi Mumbai Police told the news agency further added, the arrested accused have been identified as Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna and Rizwan Khan alias Javed Khan Monday, two operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested from Rajpura, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma informed news agency PTI.

The miscreants were identified as Harjinder Singh alias Laadi and Subir Singh alias Subi. These gangsters hailed from Punjab's Zirakpur in SAS Nagar district.\"Both the arrested accused persons have criminal histories as accused Laadi has around six criminal cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, extortion and arms-related offences registered against him, while accused Subi has two criminal cases against him,\" PTI quoted Varun Sharma as saying was among one of the shooters involved in the 2017 murder of Meet Bouncer in Panchkula, according to the SSP. Since September 2020, he has been out on bail. Meanwhile, police officials found 15 live cartridges along with three pistols from their possession SSP informed that the accused were associated with foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon. According to the officer Goldy Dhillon, who is an aide of fugitive gangster Goldy Brar, had ordered the operatives to undertake two target killings.

