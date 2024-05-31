Biomednewsbreaks - Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) Announces Agreement In $5.5M At-The-Market Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA) , a biomedical company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostics and therapeutic products, has entered into an at-market issuance sales agreement with EF Hutton LLC and R.F. Lafferty & Co. According to the company, the agreement is related to BMRA common stock shares. The company filed a prospectus supplement on May 10, 2024. EF Hutton is serving as sales agent to Biomerica in connection with the $5.5 million at-the-market offering.“In accordance with the terms of the sales agreement, we may offer and sell shares of our common stock pursuant to this prospectus having an aggregate offering price of up to $5,500,000 from time to time through or to the sales agents, acting as sales agents or principals,” stated the company in the prospectus.

To view the full prospectus supplement, visit



About Biomerica Inc.

Biomerica is a biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostics and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (physicians' offices and over-the-counter through drugstores and online) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal material from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances and other medical complications, or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens or other substances, which may exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. The company's products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people while reducing total

healthcare costs. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

