Indian Mango Festival Opens At Souq Waqif

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

DOHA: With the participation of 60 companies with 100 outlets, Indian Mango Festival (Indian Hamba) opened at Souq Waqif yesterday.

Ten-day festival (from May 30 to June 8) will open from 4pm to 9pm, drawing mango enthusiasts and cultural aficionados from across the country.

The festival showcases a wide variety of mangoes from different regions of India, including Alphonso, Kesar, Banganapalli, Totapuri, Neelam, Mallika, Malgova, Langada and many more.

The opening ceremony was attended by Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul, Managing Director of Private Engineering Office H E Nasser Rashid Al Naimi, Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Ambassador Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhroo and a number of ambassadors and guests.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Ambassador H E Vipul said a number of varieties of mangoes and products made of mangos were brought from India for the festival.“I think food connects us in a manner that nothing else does, and mango is one such connector between India and Qatar. I think every Qatari knows about Indian mangoes and they want to have more of it. Of course things like biryani also connect us but mangoes are something that is very special to summers,” he said.

He said the festival is being organised by Souq Waqif and Embassy of India in collaboration with Indian community and Indian business establishments in Qatar. The Ambassador said the festival attracted a large number of visitors on first day.

“I am seeing a good footfall of local community who is coming here. Qatar is home to so many nationalities and people from across the world who will come here and see Indian mango and the number of Indian mango products such as pickles, Rasmalai (mango dessert) and many more,” the envoy added.

General Supervisor of the Hamba Mango Festival, Khalid Saif Al Suwaidi said the festival is being held within the activities of Souq Waqif. He said it aims at providing varieties of mango to create healthy competition among traders during the season.

“Mango is known as king of the fruits. Most people like mango. The festival focuses on mango and products made of it like jam and pickles,” said Al Suwaidi.

He said over 60 companies are participating in the festival with 100 outlets, as many companies are running more than one outlets.

“The festival witnessed a large number of visitors on first day and we are expecting more people in coming days. The festival will also promote trade between Qatar and India,” said Al Suwaidi.

Visitors to Souq Waqif can indulge in the unique tastes and aromas of these mangoes, each offering a distinct flavour profile that highlights India's horticultural heritage.

In addition to mango tastings, traditional mango dishes, jams, juice, and ice creams are also available, bringing a slice of Indian culture to the heart of Doha. It offers an immersive experience to families and food lovers, making it a must-visit event in Doha.