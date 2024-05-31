STS INKS® DEBUTS GROUNDBREAKING NEW 24” XPD-924D DIRECT-TO-FILM PRINTER AT DRUPA 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Company's Latest DTF Printer is Fastest Dual-Head Printer Built to Maintain True Quality and Consistency in Every Print

- STS's CTO Shahar TurgemanBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- STS Inks ,®a global leader in the wide-format, industrial, promotional, textile and apparel digital ink markets, announces that it will debut its groundbreaking new 24” XPD-924 Direct-to-Film (DTF) Printer at Drupa 2024, taking place in Dusseldorf, Germany from May 28 - June 7, 2024. STS Inks has a proven track record of industry-changing advances in DTF printing that leverage the latest technology, aligned with industry needs. The company's latest DTF printer is a high-precision heavy duty aluminum rail system for high quality and stable printing, with a footprint measuring 70.68 inches x 56.48 inches.“To create the industry's finest hand feel transfers, the STS Inks 24” XPD-924 DTF Printer features complete turnkey solutions,” said STS's CTO Shahar Turgeman.“Built for professionals by professionals, this advanced technology produces exceptional transfers that are super soft and colorful, with excellent elasticity and washability.”As the fastest dual-head printer on the market, the STS Inks 24” XPD-924 DTF Printer maintains true quality and consistency in every print. It boasts staggered dual AccuFine HD printheads for enhanced productivity, delivering high-quality transfers with smooth gradations and fine line on cotton, polyester, nylon, fleece, denim and more.“What allows this printer and new ink formula to stand head and shoulders above its predecessors and competition,” said STS's CEO Adam Shafran.“It's not only the evident speed and quality performance but also its ability to print effectively in more challenging printing environments. This innovation enables the printer to perform well across a broader temperature range, overcoming limitations that previously posed challenges.”The 24” XPD-924 also features a built-in white ink circulation system that operates continuously, ensuring a seamless flow of ink. This advanced feature reduces the likelihood and the need for maintenance, resulting in increased uptime and greater profitability.Pre-installed high quality color profiles at various resolutions to match STS' inks and film make this printer instantly ready for production. To enhance operation, the XPD-924D features built-in sensors for operator-driven automatic bi-directional page feed alignments. There are also updated media angles and media feeding as well as a convenient mechanism to allow for easy loading and page feedfor DTF film.The XPD-924D includes standard features such as:.Digital Factory RIP 11 Software, bundled with the printer for the ultimate balance ofspeed and quality.Ease-of-use Side Mounted LAN and Power Plugs and LED Operation Panel.Improved front Dryer system for 20% Faster Ink Dry Times.Internal LED lighting for Unobstructed Print.Viewing and Maintenance Access.Mutoh Status Monitor (MSM) Companion.Software for Convenience and Efficiency: Records Print History, Job Cost Analysis, Remote AccessComplete specifications for the new STS Inks 24” XPD-924 DTF Printer can be found here. For more information, please visit STSInks or email ....About STS Inks®STS Inks® is the largest digital ink manufacturer in the United States and a global leader in the wide-format, industrial, promotional, textile and apparel digital ink markets. STS Inks' 50,000 square foot U.S. manufacturing facility, located in Boca Raton, Florida, handles the development, production, packaging, and distribution of a wide variety of products, including premium quality inks compatible with most major brands of large-format printers, Printer equipment, consumables, and other related services. Founded by Shahar Turgeman and Adam Shafran, the company has offices and manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Bulgaria, and Colombia, allowing for fast and easy delivery. For more information, please visit .

