Dr. Tabatha Barber Secures Second Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Rise Up!,” Co-Authored With Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author-Dr. Tabatha Barber

SPRING LAKE, MI, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces the remarkable achievement of Rise Up!, co-authored by Dr. Tabatha Barber, alongside renowned motivational speaker Lisa Nichols and other leading professionals worldwide, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by reaching Best-Seller status. Launched on May 23, 2024.

Rise Up! stands out for its compelling collection of life-altering narratives, detailing triumph over extraordinary adversities and the courage to forge new beginnings. Since its release, the book swiftly ascended the Amazon best-sellers charts, achieving significant rankings, including impressive placements in the Entrepreneurship and Motivational Leadership categories. Additionally, it has made its mark on the Motivation & Self Improvement and Personal Finance bestseller lists and ranked on nine New Release lists!

At the core of Rise Up!'s success lies Dr. Tabatha Barber's chapter, "Turning Pain Into Purpose.” Dr. Tabatha's story serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring readers to overcome obstacles and embrace their true potential.

Meet Dr. Tabatha:

Dr. Tabatha Barber's Dedication to Women's Health: Dr. Tabatha Barber's life mission revolves around empowering women to have a voice and a choice when it comes to their health and well-being. Her journey began with personal challenges during her youth, including self-esteem struggles, overcoming the hurdles of being a high school dropout, and navigating teenage motherhood. Through faith and unyielding perseverance, she emerged as a successful physician.

Triple Board Certifications: Dr. Tabatha Barber's unwavering commitment to women's health is evident through her triple board certifications in obstetrics and gynecology, menopause, and functional medicine. As the driving force behind her thriving medical practice, Dr. Tabatha and her dedicated team provide compassionate support and care to women nationwide.

A Guiding Light: Through platforms such as The Gutsy GynecologistTM Show, her Gutsy Gyn® supplement line, and her international best-selling book "Fast to Faith," Dr. Tabatha Barber shares invaluable insights into the significance of gut health, hormone balance, mindset, and, most importantly, the nourishment of the soul to achieve true healing and wholeness. She stands as a beacon of hope in the realm of medicine, illuminating the path to wellness.

To order your copy of Rise Up! and embark on a transformative journey, please visit HERE

