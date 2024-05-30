QFZ, Quantiphi Partner To Establish AI-First Digital Engineering Technology Hub

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and Quantiphi, a Cloud partner, and an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company, have signed an agreement to establish a global hub in Qatar's Free Zones to meet the surging demand for AI and generative AI enterprise solutions to drive innovation and accelerate digital transformation initiatives across Qatar and the region.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority and Ritesh Patel, Co-Founder of Quantiphi during the Google Cloud Summit in Doha, in the presence of senior executives from QFZ, Quantiphi and Google Cloud.

This agreement with Quantiphi is inked one year after the Google Cloud region in Doha was launched in 2023. Under the agreement, Quantiphi's new technology hub at the free zones in Qatar will help position Qatar as a leader in AI and digital innovation. The collaboration will also foster broader cooperation between Quantiphi and QFZ on AI and generative AI enterprise solutions aiming to advance the technology sector in Qatar.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, CEO of QFZ, said,“We are delighted to welcome Quantiphi's global technology hub to the free zones in the State of Qatar. This partnership with Quantiphi, to leverage Google Cloud services, highlights our ongoing efforts to position Qatar as a leader in technological innovation. By leveraging AI and digital engineering, we are poised to achieve unprecedented growth and development in the technology sector. This contributes to Qatar's digital transformation aligning with the pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030 to build a sustainable knowledge-based economy.”

Ritesh Patel, Co-Founder of Quantiphi said,“The expansion to Qatar, a country known globally for connecting stakeholders in artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, and innovation, underscores Quantiphi's commitment to strategic growth, partnership, and continued adaptation to global market needs. Qatar is an optimal location for Quantiphi's continued expansion because it's regarded as a technology leader within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), an alliance between Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar. We are excited to collaborate with QFZ to further our mission and drive technological advancements in the region.”

Saurabh Mishra, Google Cloud Global Business Leader at Quantiphi said,“With more than a decade of experience in building data and AI solutions, Quantiphi and Google Cloud are well positioned to meet the demands of enterprises globally and enable them to invest in future technologies. Quantiphi's expansion into Qatar is endorsed by Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), which regulates world-class free zones in Qatar and offers business benefits to expand operations within the region,” Mishra said.“This solidifies our commitment to foster a cutting-edge technology ecosystem in the region in alignment with Qatar's National Vision 2030, to bring transformation through knowledge and innovation-led solutions.”