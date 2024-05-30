Botosmooth Hair Botox by Godrej Professional Launched across Bengaluru and Karnataka's Leading Salons

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, May 30, 2024: Godrej Professional, a professional hair brand with products in hair care, colour, styling, and keratin from Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), introduced its new hair Botox treatment – Botosmooth that is available across popular salons in Karnataka. With this launch, the brand also initiated workshops and training programs to provide the salon professionals with an in-depth understanding about this treatment. This launch not only marks the brand's commitment to introducing innovative treatments but also signifies its dedication to upgrading professionals with the latest in the industry.



Botosmooth by Godrej Professional is a revolutionary treatment that restores and revitalises all types of hair. Zero use of formaldehyde is the highlight of the treatment, making it a safer option compared to others. Even without formaldehyde, it renders hair extremely soft, frizz-free, and reconstructs it into naturally straight-looking hair that lasts up to 30-60 washes. Botosmooth, enriched with a blend of nourishing Nutri oils including Argan oil, Grape seed oil, Coconut oil, Sunflower oil, and Shea Butter, promises to revolutionize hair care routines, setting a new standard of excellence and empowering individuals to embrace their best hair every day.



Commenting on the launch of Botosmooth in Karnataka, Abhinav Grandhi, General Manager, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, “We already have an established presence in the professional hair care category and expertise in haircare and colour, this makes us enter the next category which is hair Botox treatment. Botosmooth is a superior formulation that is free from formaldehyde that gives a smooth, long lasting, and fizz-free hair. Revolutionary products like Botosmooth enhance the salon experience for clients and foster business growth opportunities for salon owners.”



Amidst the array of hair treatments promising one-time solutions for manageable locks like Botosmooth, claim to be safe and offer enduring results for your hair. But not all the treatments live up to their promises, which ends up resulting in hair fall, hair thinning or scalp allergies. Shailesh Moolya, National Technical Head, Godrej Professional, hailed Botosmooth as a milestone in hair care innovation, stating, "Gone are the days of grappling with styling tools or battling unruly locks. Enriched with Shea Butter & Nutri oils like argan oil, grape seed oil, coconut oil, sunflower oil, Botosmooth offers a transformative solution that suits all hair types. With this Formaldehyde free formula, you can bid adieu to frizzy, dry hair that needs frequent washing and say hello to frizz-free, smooth, shiny, straight hair. We recommend our Godrej Professional Keracare hair care products such as shampoo, conditioner, hair mask and oil, for home care to maintain the results.”







MENAFN30052024005232011781ID1108276600