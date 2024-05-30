Winners Of VI English Language Olympiad At ADA University Discloses

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

A ceremony to award the VI English Language Olympiad forAcademic Purposes was held at ADA University, Azernews reports.

Since 2015, the English Language Olympiad, which has become atradition, has been organized in partnership with the ofEducation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the "Baku EducationInformation Center," the "BEST COMP group," and the "British SummerSchool" at ADA University.

A total of 1638 students from 174 schools across Baku city (189schools), the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (65 schools), andother regions participated in the Olympiad among 8th and 9th-gradestudents. The first stage of the Olympiad was held in three venues- at ADA University in Baku, at ADA University's Qazakh Center inQazakh, and at the Heydar Aliyev Middle School in the NakhchivanAutonomous Republic. 114 students who successfully completed thefirst stage qualified to participate in the second stage and wereinvited to attend the award ceremony for the winners at ADAUniversity.

In his opening speech at the ceremony, Vafa Kazdal, theVice-Rector for Strategy and Development at ADA University, notedthat these Olympiads not only develop the language skills of theyounger generation but also enhance their academic abilities,analytical, synthetic, and critical thinking. He particularlyappreciated the role of partners who have not spared their supportin the attainment of these values.

Fariz Ismayilzade, the Vice-Rector for State, External, andStudent Affairs at ADA University, welcomed the participants andguests, emphasizing the necessity of acquiring academic Englishlanguage proficiency to pursue successful professional careers inline with international standards. He highlighted that thisOlympiad encourages students to develop their language skills.

Subsequently, Fuad Qarayev, the Deputy Director of the Instituteof Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Huseyn Asgarov, theDeputy Director of the Education Department in Baku City, GunayMassimova, the Director of the Baku Education Information Center,and Jamila Amir Aslanova, a representative of the BEST COMP group,congratulated the high-achieving students, their families, and therepresentatives of the schools they represented.

According to the results, Aisha Tapdiqzade from Idrak Lyceumtook third place, Zeynab Ayyublu from Ismet Qayibov SecondarySchool No. 3 in Qazakh city took second place. They were awardedLenovo laptops. Mahabbat Nesibova from Elitar Gymnasium named afterIlyas Afandiyev was awarded first place and received theopportunity to participate in a two-week "Global Young Leaders"course in the United Kingdom.

It should be noted that the first stage of the Olympiad,consisting of three stages, assessed students' knowledge of Englishgrammar and reading ability. In the second stage, studentsparticipated in an exam to assess their writing and listeningskills, followed by an examination of their speaking skills.