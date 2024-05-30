American Samoa Transforms Permitting Services With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AMERICAN SAMOA , UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Confronted with a paper-based permitting process that required manual routing and lacked a unified tracking system, American Samoa needed a digital transformation. The team chose OpenGov , drawn by its comprehensive solutions that promised to streamline complex permitting processes and improve overall operational transparency.American Samoa's previous system involved multiple agencies and steps, creating delays and often causing applications to fall through the cracks. They required a system that not only digitized applications but also enabled online payments and provided real-time updates to both applicants and administrators. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing proved to be the ideal solution, offering an all-in-one platform with automated workflows, digital document management, and GIS integration, greatly simplifying the permitting process.With the adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, American Samoa can anticipate a significant advancement in permitting operations. The platform's online portal and automated notifications are expected to enhance communication and efficiency, reducing processing times and increasing transparency. Additionally, the ability for leaders to digitally sign documents will further streamline the approval process, ensuring a faster and more reliable service for the community.American Samoa joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.

