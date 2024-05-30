Madagascar holds parliamentary elections amidst high stakes, international monitoring

(MENAFN) In Madagascar, voters participated in the crucial parliamentary on Wednesday, casting their ballots to elect members of the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament. The process commenced at 6:00 AM local time (0300 GMT) and concluded at 5:00 PM (1400 GMT), accommodating the participation of approximately 11.6 million registered voters, as overseen by the Independent National Electoral Commission.



A total of more than 450 candidates contested for 163 seats in the National Assembly, reflecting a diverse array of voices and aspirations within the country. The elections marked a pivotal moment for political representation and governance in Madagascar, with the ruling Tanora Malagasy Vonona party seeking to consolidate its hold on power. Having secured 84 out of 151 seats in the previous election, the party aims to reaffirm its mandate through the democratic process.



In addition to the ruling party, several other major political entities, including the Groupe Parlementaire Uni pour la République (United Parliamentary Group) and Tiako I Madagasikara (I Love Madagascar), fielded candidates in the election, adding further complexity and competition to the electoral landscape.



The integrity and transparency of the electoral process were closely monitored by international observers from prominent organizations such as the African Union and the Southern African Development Community (SADC). Led by Karine Kakasi Siaba and Justice Florence Mumba, respectively, these observer missions played a crucial role in ensuring adherence to democratic norms and standards across 120 districts nationwide.



The parliamentary elections follow closely on the heels of the presidential election held last November, which saw Andry Rajoelina secure a third presidential term amidst controversy surrounding low voter turnout and an opposition boycott.

