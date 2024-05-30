Former FTX CEO receives over 7 years in prison sentence for fraud charges

(MENAFN) In a landmark decision, a United States court has sentenced Ryan Salama, the former CEO of the cryptocurrency company FTX, to more than seven years in prison. Salama was convicted on charges of election fraud and his involvement in operating an unlicensed money transfer business. A British newspaper reported that the 30-year-old Salama is among the two former executives of FTX who have admitted to federal criminal charges following the company's collapse in late 2022. Public prosecutors had initially demanded a seven-year prison sentence for Salama.



Prosecutors have described Salama’s actions as constituting one of the largest campaign finance crimes in American history. His crimes involved a significant breach of election laws and regulatory standards, reflecting the extent of misconduct within FTX's operations. This ruling places Salama alongside former director Sam Bankman-Fried, who has already been sentenced to 25 years in prison on charges related to massive fraud that contributed to the platform's collapse, a collapse that had profound ramifications in the cryptocurrency world.



According to the newspaper, Salama played a key role as an unofficial donor to political campaigns, channeling an astounding USD100 million through FTX before the 2022 midterm elections. This substantial sum was distributed among candidates from both the Republican and Democratic parties, with the aim of garnering political support for Bankman-Fried. This strategy was part of a broader effort to secure favorable political backing and influence for FTX, highlighting the extensive reach and ambition behind their campaign finance activities.



The sentencing of Salama underscores the significant legal and ethical breaches within FTX, reflecting the broader implications of regulatory non-compliance and fraud in the burgeoning cryptocurrency sector. As the legal proceedings continue to unfold, the case of Ryan Salama serves as a stark reminder of the severe consequences of financial and electoral misconduct.

