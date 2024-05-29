Global Launch Of 501(C)3 Organization To Bridge The Oxygen Gap And Ensure Universal Access To Oxygen Therapeutics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- World Health OrganizationNEW CASTLE, DE, US, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The world is facing a critical issue of unequal access to life-saving oxygen therapeutics, especially in developing countries. In an effort to address this pressing need, a new 501(c)3 organization, the Oxygen First Foundation , is officially launching with a mission to revolutionize access to oxygenating therapeutics and help fill the "Oxygen Gap". The foundation, dedicated to oxygen-related research and humanitarian causes, aims to create a healthier world by ensuring universal access to oxygen therapeutics.The official launch of the Oxygen First Foundation comes at a crucial time when the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of oxygen therapeutics in saving lives. And although the pandemic brought to light the urgency related to oxygen therapeutics, the demand was relevant before, and continues. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that in 2019 pneumonia alone killed 740,180 children under 5 each year, with many of these deaths due to a lack of access to oxygen therapy.In a study led by Neelima Navuluri, M.D., a Pulmonologist with Duke Health and an assistant professor with the Duke Global Health Institute, further illustrated the ongoing need for oxygen therapy. The study published in the British Medical Journal, found that nearly 1 in 4 patients seen at a major Kenyan hospital had low blood oxygen levels (hypoxemia) when they were admitted, a rate consistent before and during the pandemic. According to the research, hypoxemia was not resolved in more than half of those patients, and 31% died in the hospital. The WHO and other health organizations emphasize that conditions creating hypoxemia like pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, heart failure, and complications during surgery or trauma lead to millions of deaths globally, many of which can be prevented with available oxygen therapies."We are thrilled to officially launch this foundation and advance our mission of ensuring universal access to oxygen therapy", said Leslie Peters, Founder of the Oxygen First Foundation. "No person should die for lack of oxygen; hospitals that offer pediatric care with a fully functioning supply of oxygen can reduce deaths due to child pneumonia by almost half, and all children's deaths by 25%. Our aim is to provide immediate relief to those in need while also investing in research and developing sustainable, long-term solutions for access to oxygen therapies. We believe that through collaboration, we can make a profound impact on millions of lives."The foundation's initiatives will include providing oxygen therapeutics to under-served communities, conducting research to develop affordable and sustainable solutions, and advocating for enhanced prioritization of oxygen access in healthcare systems. With a global reach and a dedicated team of experts, this organization is poised to make a significant impact in bridging the "Oxygen Gap" and creating a healthier world for all.For more information about the Oxygen First Foundation and its initiatives, please visit , or contact the foundation via email at ....###

