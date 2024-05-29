Allied Digestive Health Celebrates Opening Of New Pathology Lab

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ADH Pathology Lab Ribbon Cutting – Nadeem Baig, M.D., Chief Medical Officer; Congressman Frank Pallone Jr.; Stacey Longo, M.D., Medical Director; Robert Gialanella, M.D., AHMSO Vice Chairman; Michael Tendler, M.D.

ADH Pathology Lab Grand Opening – Pathology Lab Team

ADH Pathology Lab Grand Opening – Michael Tendler, M.D.; Nadeem Baig, M.D., CMO; Robert Gialanella, M.D., AHMSO Vice Chairman; Congressman Frank Pallone Jr.; Monica Hansen, VP of Laboratory Services; Stacey Longo, M.D., Medical Director; Sap Sinha, COO; Matt Devine, CEO

New lab allows for improved patient access and treatment outcomes, quicker turnaround times, and outstanding quality of care.

WEST LONG BRANCH, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Digestive Health (ADH), a company of Assured Healthcare Partners ® (AHP®) and one of the largest gastroenterology groups in the Northeast U.S., celebrated the grand opening of its new Pathology Lab on May 28th, 2024. To commemorate the launch, community members and representatives alike were welcomed to take in the new space and hear from Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr., the representative for New Jersey's 6th congressional district. At over 5,000 square feet in size, this new larger lab will allow for improved patient access and treatment outcomes, quicker turnaround times, and outstanding quality of care for both doctors and patients."The new Pathology Lab is a tremendous asset for ADH and our patients," states Stacey Longo, M.D., Medical Director of Allied Digestive Health. "By expanding our in-network lab space, we can streamline the necessary tests and processes for life-saving diagnoses. This larger facility will enable ADH to more effectively support its 55 practices across New Jersey, ensuring that over 200,000 patients receive consistent care throughout their treatment."The West Long Branch-based facility will assist doctors across all ADH practice areas in New Jersey to determine the causes and effects of many common diseases. Focused primarily on Anatomic Pathology, the space offers breath testing for gastrointestinal conditions and PCR testing for gastrointestinal pathogens. Evaluations of tissue specimens and biopsies can also be sent to the new lab, promising faster test results for procedures such as endoscopies, colonoscopies, and other cancer detection."We are excited about the enhanced capabilities our new Pathology Lab brings to ADH," adds Monica Hansen, Vice President of Laboratory Services of Allied Digestive Health. "Quality care is fundamental to Allied Digestive Health's values, and we are committed to continuously improving our operations to benefit the patients. In-house testing has enabled us to deliver prompt, personalized care, and our new, larger lab will make these processes more efficient, allowing us to better serve our growing patient population."Allied Digestive Health practice locations have already begun utilizing the new lab, which celebrated its grand opening on May 28. For more information on ADH and its practice locations, please visit .

